Succession's Jesse Armstong addresses big Logan mystery

Succession season 4 spoilers follow.

Succession boss Jesse Armstrong has just set the record straight on one of the show's biggest mysteries.

Speaking at a Financial Times event in London last week, the showrunner weighed in on a moment of season 4 following the death of Brian Cox's character Logan Roy.

Episode 4 of the final season, titled 'Honeymoon State', is set after the patriarch's death, featuring the discovery of a potentially crucial legal document which seemingly indicated his eldest son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) as the heir to the family empire. But the document also included a line in ink that started underneath Kendall's name and moved up through it to cross its last syllables.

In a clip on social media, Armstrong explained Logan didn't mean to cross out Kendall's name, hinting at the media mogul underlining his son's name for emphasis instead.

"This is the sort of thing I would have hated to do while we were still doing the show," the writer said.

"But if you were going to cross out, you wouldn't start underneath, would you?" he continued, putting his index finger to his temple to invite to reflect upon the scene.

Premiering in 2018, Succession concluded its fourth run in May this year, with none of the Roy siblings — not even Kendall — being Logan's designated heir to lead his media company, Waystar-Royco.

Strong's character was seen at the end of the season, alone and devastated as he stared blankly into the Hudson River ahead reflecting on losing his family, job and purpose.

Succession aired on HBO in the US, and is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.



