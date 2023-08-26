Succession creator confirms early scripts were inspired by Murdoch family

Theo Wargo - Getty Images

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has confirmed that early scripts for the show were based on the Murdoch family.

The HBO show centred on the Roy family, the owners of a global media company, with fans noting the parallels with the Murdoch group, who own NewsCorp.

With the show now concluded following the fourth season, Armstrong revealed to a live audience at the Edinburgh TV Festival that early editions of the script were based on the media conglomerate.

"I wrote a script about Rupert Murdoch and his family – the real people, which was the predecessor," he said (via The Independent). "[It was a] distinct entity that started at Channel 4 as a sort of docu-drama and it evolved into a sort of screenplay."

The show's explosive finale earlier this year left some questions about certain characters, but lead star Brian Cox recently revealed that he pretends his character suffered a different fate altogether.

"I actually pretend that he's not dead, that he just disappeared," he said. "I never watched that, by the way. I haven't seen that episode. I don't see very many of them, to be honest with you. It's bad enough doing it, without having to watch it.

"I've never liked watching myself for a start and, somehow or another, because of what happened to Logan, I've been disinclined to watch the rest."

"I knew how it was going to end because I knew that Logan had already set it up and so I gather Logan's won through, even though he's in the grave. But it's a strange situation, I don't cling on to thing," he added.

"When I'm over, it's over, and I go on, and I find that with this show, which has been a great show, it's been one of the great shows of all time, especially for me."



Succession aired on HBO in the US, and is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

