How successful were anglers at Lake Erie last year?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake Erie has always been a hot spot for anglers, especially when it comes to walleye fishing, but how successful were they last season?

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Fish Ohio records show that anglers submitted 3,916 trophy catches from among 17 species during 2023.

It’s no surprise that Lake Erie is nicknamed the “Walleye Capital of the World.” According to ODNR, the most Fish Ohio submissions came from the great lake, with more than 1,000 entries.

Here’s a breakdown of impressive Lake Erie catches in 2023:

Walleye

1,073 Fish Ohio entries (qualifying length 28 inches)

34 inches was longest reported catch

Yellow perch

324 Fish Ohio entries (qualifying length 13 inches)

15 ½ inches was longest reported catch

Smallmouth bass

152 Fish Ohio entries (qualifying length 20 inches)

23 ¾ inches was longest reported catch

Freshwater drum

810 Fish Ohio entries (qualifying length 24 inches)

36 inches was longest reported catch

White bass

247 Fish Ohio entries (qualifying length 15 inches)

19 inches was longest reported catch

Steelhead

115 Fish Ohio entries (qualifying length 28 inches)

35 inches was longest reported catch

Channel catfish

687 Fish Ohio entries (qualifying length 26 inches)

38 inches was longest reported catch

Largemouth bass

78 Fish Ohio entries (qualifying length 20 inches)

24 ½ inches was the longest reported catch

Anyone age 16 and older must have an Ohio fishing license to fish on public waters. Learn more about fishing in Ohio and how to purchase a license here.

Looking for other Ohio spots to land a record catch? Here’s a list.

Learn how to submit a Fish Ohio right here.

