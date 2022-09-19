Successful return of Elgton Jenkins provides ‘big-time difference’ for Packers offense

The return of Elgton Jenkins provided a big dose of inspiration for the Green Bay Packers, and not even a few shaky plays could discount how important it was for the Packers to get back No. 74 in the lineup on Sunday night against the Chicago Bears.

Jenkins was active and started for the first time since tearing his ACL on Nov. 21 of last year. He played the entire game at right tackle, and his impact certainly didn’t go unnoticed during the 27-10 win over the Bears.

“A big shoutout to Elgton Jenkins, showing up for us tonight,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I really don’t think, if he’s not in the lineup, we don’t win that game. It transcends his level of play, what he’s able to bring to us. For his first night out, I thought he did a great job. Certainly, there’s some things he’ll want to clean up, like every guy, but just his mere presence out there, allowed us to have him at right tackle and move Royce to right guard, and I really think that was a big-time difference for our offense.”

Jenkins will likely be credited with giving up two of the three sacks on Aaron Rodgers, but plugging him in at right tackle allowed Newman to slide back inside to guard and helped pave the way for a 203-yard rushing night for the Packers.

After scoring just seven points in the season opener, the Packers found the end zone three times and led the Bears by two or more scores for most of the final three quarters of play in the home opener.

Sunday night marked a major step forward for the 2020 Pro Bowler, who came off the PUP list last month and missed Week 1. Jenkins returned to the field roughly 10 months after initially suffering the significant knee injury.

For Rodgers, Jenkins’ value against the Bears couldn’t be measured in sacks allowed or rushing yards gained.

“The definition of success isn’t always measured in stats. For Elgton, I thought tonight was an absolute success. I really do,” Rodgers said. “He’s been out for a long time, and he’s battled in practice and battled in rehab, and he went out there and played an NFL football game. That, to me, is a successful night.”

“I couldn’t be prouder of Elgton Jenkins.”

