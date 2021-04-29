What a successful NFL Draft looks like for the New England Patriots

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jake Levin
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What a successful NFL Draft looks like for the Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What makes a successful draft?

Different teams have different needs. Other teams have greater senses of urgency than their opponents. Some teams have no hope at quarterback, others think they’re set for a decade-plus.

For the Patriots in 2021, a successful draft is based almost exclusively on one thing and one thing only: finding their way out of quarterback purgatory, whether that’s trading up in the first round, waiting for someone to free fall to the No. 15 pick or seeing who’s left in the second round. The status quo simply cannot stand.

One player isn’t likely to define a draft class, though, not with the state of the roster in New England even after a spending spree of more than $170 million in free agency.

In order for the Patriots to have a good draft, there’s plenty of things they need to do. But there are even more things that they shouldn’t do to ensure that the draft class of 2021 marks a return to form following a half-decade of wallowing in mediocrity. Four things, namely:

Don’t trade out of the first round

Even if New England doesn’t take a quarterback in the first round, there’s no excuse to not use the pick at all this year.

True, the team has had a surprisingly robust history when it comes to moving out of the first round – even last year’s trade-out looks promising early – but that luxury no longer exists. Rather than building depth with extra picks later on, the Patriots need impact players early.

Since drafting both Chandler Jones and Dont’a Hightower in the first round in 2012, New England has selected Dominique Easley, Malcom Brown, Isaiah Wynn, Sony Michel and N’Keal Harry in the first round and been without a pick four other times. Not great.

Ideally, this pick should be a quarterback, but with the exception of perhaps tight end and the interior offensive line, there’s not one position group on the roster where New England can definitively say it’s set for the upcoming season. The only way that can change this weekend is if the Patriots use their first-round pick to plug another hole elsewhere on the roster. That said…

Don’t draft a receiver or running back in the first round

Running back should be self-explanatory. Yes, Michel was terrific during the Super Bowl LIII championship run, but there’s almost no chance New England exercises his fifth-year option and 2021 will be his final season in Foxboro. Just another first-round pick who won’t see a second contract in New England.

Production at running back can be found much, much later on in the draft, as the Patriots have seen from players such as BenJarvus Green-Ellis (undrafted) or James White (fourth round, 2014) or perhaps Damien Harris (third round, 2019). Not to mention free agents they’ve brought in who were originally drafted low, a la Rex Burkhead (sixth round, 2013) or the undrafted Danny Woodhead (2009) and LeGarrette Blount (2010).

With wide receiver, it’s a bit more complicated. Tom Brady’s (alleged) distaste for young receivers is no longer an issue, but can you blame him for tuning out Harry (No. 32, 2019) when seeing the impact made immediately by guys like D.K. Metcalf or Terry McLaurin as rookies?

There’s roughly 20 years of evidence that the Patriots can’t find wide receivers in the higher rounds of the draft…are things supposed to be any different now that Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham or Player X are suddenly throwing them the ball?

Hopefully, New England did just enough in free agency by bringing in Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne to resist the temptation to take a wide receiver in the first round.

Don’t double down on covering up miscues from 2020

The Patriots already covered their tracks from underwhelming debuts for Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene at tight end by signing Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, so there shouldn’t be an issue there, but what about at kicker?

New England (in)famously took Justin Rohrwasser out of Marshall in the fifth round in 2020, making him the first kicker drafted in the process. After failing to make the team out of training camp but lingering on the practice squad, Rohrwasser is out of the picture all together moving forward.

Nick Folk is the presumptive favorite to remain the kicker for the Patriots, while Roberto Aguayo -- a former second-round pick/cautionary tale from Tampa Bay -- is behind him on the depth chart. And that’s just fine for now, especially assuming Folk remains the guy after connecting on 26 of his 28 field goal attempts and 30 of 33 PATs in 2020.

Fortunately, the Patriots haven’t drafted a kicker back-to-back seasons since the 1980s – back when the draft was 12 rounds, and New England took a kicker in the 12th round in 1986, 11th round in 1987 and fourth round in 1988. No reason to think a new streak is on the horizon.

Don’t treat the draft like it’s 2017 again

In other words, don’t kid yourself into thinking that a strong crop of free agent signings means that the team is magically closer to contending for a Super Bowl again.

Free agency was, best-case scenario, a stop gap that will have the Patriots primed to contend for a playoff spot. Which is to say, don’t wheel and deal draft picks until suddenly you only have four picks left, as was the case in 2017.

Coming off of a victory in Super Bowl LI, New England loaded up again in free agency and on the trade market at the expense of that spring’s draft. The end result: New England sat idle until the 83rd overall selection, taking the oft-injured Derek Rivers who was finally waived last November after appearing in just 14 games for the Patriots.

Of New England’s other three picks, Antonio Garcia (third round, No. 85) and Conor McDermott (sixth round, No. 211) never took a snap for the Patriots. All that’s left is Deatrich Wise Jr. (fourth round, No. 131), a situational player who has 14 sacks over his first four seasons.

New England needs young bodies, not older ones at this point. The Patriots own 10 picks as of Thursday morning; there’s no reason they shouldn’t make the majority of them this weekend.

Again, it often takes three years before you can get a real feel for what a draft class has to offer. Any talk of winning and losing the draft will be premature, but adhering to this path will allow things to take care of themselves that much sooner.

Recommended Stories

  • Philadelphia Eagles land DeVonta Smith in Todd McShay’s final mock draft

    Eagles land DeVonta Smith in Todd McShay's final mock draft

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Five players I'd like to see on Patriots when this is over

    With 2021 NFL Draft weekend upon us, DJ Bean shares five (OK, six) players he wants to see on the New England Patriots' roster when all is said and done.

  • Early-round cornerback big board for Green Bay Packers in 2021 draft

    Highlighting which cornerbacks fit the Packers' traditional mold in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Mets News: Jacob deGrom battles, Mets offense succumbs

    Jacob deGrom fought his way through six innings and allowed just one run, while the Mets' offense fought itself and scored zero.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Eagles reportedly trying hard to move up in 1st round

    The Eagles are reportedly trying to trade up to get in front of the Cowboys. By Reuben Frank

  • Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown would give up No. 11 to play alongside Julio Jones

    Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown would love to play alongside Julio Jones, so much so that he's willing to give up his number.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Patriots, Panthers discuss trade for No. 8 pick

    If the New England Patriots are intent on moving up into the top 10 of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers are one potential trade partner.

  • 10 twists that could throw the 2021 NFL draft for a loop

    If you think you know what to expect in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, think again. Plenty of surprise picks and trades could be coming.

  • NBA betting: Championship odds shift with two huge bets on the ... Atlanta Hawks?

    BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.

  • MLB roundup: Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox win

    Nick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scoreless innings, combined with three relievers on a two-hitter and earned the win as the visiting Red Sox edged the New York Mets 1-0. Christian Vazquez had an RBI double in the second inning for the Red Sox, who swept the two-game interleague series. deGrom (2-2), seeking to become the first pitcher to ever strike out at least 14 batters in four straight starts, took a familiar hard-luck defeat after allowing the one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings.

  • Barcelona test can be a platform to success in claycourt season: Nadal

    The 34-year-old, who claimed a record-extending 12th Barcelona title, suffered a back injury in Melbourne earlier this year before he was beaten by Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarter-finals. But the Spaniard, who will be looking for a 14th French Open crown when the claycourt Grand Slam begins on May 30, showed he was returning to his battling best on Sunday, saving a match point before going on to winning his first title of 2021.

  • NFL mock draft 2021: Justin Fields, Trey Lance are last pieces in QB puzzle for final projection

    While three quarterbacks might have clear landing spots atop the first round of this year's NFL draft, Trey Lance and Justin Fields remain mysteries.

  • If a Deshaun Watson trade materializes during the 2021 NFL draft, it will be a one-team pursuit

    If a full-slate settlement were ever to happen in Watson’s legal cases, it would be with the aim of getting him traded to Miami.

  • Canelo Alvarez reveals his brother was kidnapped days before fight against Rocky Fielding in 2018

    Canelo Alvarez negotiated with the kidnappers in the lead up to the fight.

  • Steelers get huge surprise in new TD Wire mock draft

    This would be the best-case scenario for the Steelers in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Nikola Jokic blocks Zion Williamson at the rim to secure controversial win for Nuggets

    He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.

  • NFL 2021 mock draft: Trevor Lawrence is No1 but who are the sleeper picks?

    This year’s top prospects are about to enter the professional ranks. We assess the best young players coming out of college as Thursday’s first round looms Trevor Lawrence is far ahead of the competition in this year’s NFL draft. Photograph: Ross D Franklin/AP Editor’s note: the list below is the players we believe teams will draft rather than who we think they should draft. 1) Jacksonville Jaguars Pick: Trevor Lawrence, quarterback, Clemson. The Jaguars cannot miss with Lawrence. He dominated from minute one as a freshman through to the end of his junior year and is seen as one of the most promising quarterbacks ever. He hits all three levels accurately, has a delicate touch and can keep a defense off balance with his running. Lawrence should be the face of Jacksonville’s franchise for a decade or more. 2) New York JetsPick: Zach Wilson, quarterback, BYU. Another dead cert is Wilson receiving New York’s crown of thorns. Incredible in his final season for BYU, he delivered the highest grade from a college passer ever recorded by Pro Football Focus, beating marks set by Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. His improvisational talent (much like his namesake in Seattle) makes him a great fit for Jets head coach Robert Saleh as there will be teething problems. Wilson will need more help in protection and weapons than his predecessor to flourish, but GM Joe Douglas appears to (maybe) have figured that problem out after a promising free agency. 3) San Francisco 49ers (from Houston, via Miami)Pick: Mac Jones, quarterback, Alabama. GM John Lynch has put faith in head coach Kyle Shanahan to find the team’s next franchise quarterback after moving up to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. They should go for Justin Fields but toasting Clemson with broken ribs in the college playoff semi-finals seems to have been overlooked because of (unfounded) questions about work ethic. Not the greatest of looks, but back to Jones. What he lacks in flashy big throws he makes up for with supreme decision-making and pinpoint accuracy. Sounds better than Jimmy G already. 4) Atlanta FalconsPick: Trey Lance, quarterback, North Dakota State. The Falcons start planning for the post-Matt Ryan era. Ryan turns 36 in May and with Matt Schaub finally gone, Lance can immediately step in as his backup. The Falcons can nab the best running QB in the class – and he has a huge, if sometimes inaccurate, arm. 5) Cincinnati BengalsPick: Penei Sewell, offensive tackle, Oregon. Cincinnati may consider upgrading their gossamer-thin o-line so that Joe Burrow doesn’t need to run for his life every time he drops back. Sewell should give his QB some room to work. He allowed only 15 pressures on 706 blocking attempts in college and, helpfully for the Bengals’ mediocre running game, he is a master at breaking open lanes too. 6) Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia) Pick: Kyle Pitts, tight end, Florida. Miami pick up a premium offensive weapon. A supreme playmaker, the comparisons with George Kittle and Travis Kelce will worry the AFC East if he lands with the Dolphins. Should kick on QB Tua Tagovailoa’s development too. 7) Detroit LionsPick: Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver, LSU. The cupboard is bare at receiver (and everywhere else) for the Lions after losing Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones in free agency. The Lions take the best on the board in Chase. The receiver’s pace and ability to create late separation should give Jared Goff a better chance of picking up a few wins while Detroit’s rebuild continues into next season. 8) Carolina PanthersPick: Devonta Smith, wide receiver, Alabama. Heisman winner Smith is the tonic Sam Darnold needs to make an instant splash in Carolina (I still believe, Sam). A daunting Panthers offense could be in the making with Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore around too. 9) Denver Broncos Pick: Justin Fields, quarterback, Ohio State. The mission to replace Peyton Manning is finally over, five long Brock Osweiler nightmare-laced years forgotten. Fields mercifully falls in Denver’s lap after being unfairly pegged to flame out like fellow Buckeye Dwayne Haskins. He will do anything but. 10) Dallas CowboysPick: Patrick Surtain, cornerback, Alabama. Dallas need urgent help at cornerback. Surtain is a solid bet after putting up three years of efficient production for Alabama and fits Dan Quinn’s hybrid 4-3 scheme. 11) New York GiantsPick: Kwity Paye, edge rusher, Michigan. The G-men were surprisingly stout against the run last season but struggled against the pass. Paye has great quickness and strength, perfect tools for creating quarterback pressure or setting the edge. 12) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco, via Miami)Pick: Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver, Alabama. The veterans have flown the coop, while JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Jalen Reagor appear unfortunate busts, so receiver talent is top of the agenda. Waddle’s explosive speed will stretch the field adding a deep threat for Jalen Hurts or living statue Joe Flacco. 13) Los Angeles ChargersPick: Christian Darrisaw, offensive tackle, Virginia Tech. LA have their quarterback but need one final piece on their revamped offensive line. Incumbent left tackle Trey Pipkins was fifth in missed blocks in 2020 while 6ft 5in, 322lb Darrisaw only coughed up six in 293 attempts last season. Justin Herbert, MVP? 14) Minnesota VikingsPick: Rashawn Slater, offensive tackle, Northwestern. Kirk Cousins needs help: an average of three sacks a game punished their quarterback last season. The Vikings’ best bet is Slater. Five pressures allowed in 11 starts in the Big Ten should help keep Cousins from being acquainted with the ground quite so often. 15) New England PatriotsPick: Christian Barmore, defensive tackle, Alabama. Unless New England trade up, or have Jimmy G on their radar, the sensible pick is adding a stud on the interior to bring back the trademark fire on defense. Barmore is an elite pass rusher and run stuffer, a Belichickian dream. 16) Arizona CardinalsPick: Jaycee Horn, cornerback, Virginia Tech. The Cardinals waved goodbye to their starting corner pairing so they reach for Horn. A fierce defender in man coverage who can be a shutdown starter from the off in Arizona. 17) Las Vegas Raiders Micah Parsons could be chasing Patrick Mahomes for years to come. Photograph: Barry Reeger/AP Pick: Micah Parsons, linebacker, Penn State. The Raiders might need more help on the o-line but Parsons is too good to pass on. Electric in stopping the run and rushing the passer. Patrick Mahomes may not quake in his cleats but some help stopping him regularly dropping 35 points on you feels the right option. 18) Miami DolphinsPick: Teven Jenkins, offensive tackle, Oklahoma State. Miami keep building for Tagovailoa. Confidence was in short supply for their rookie, and he will benefit from greater trust in his protection with Jenkins holding the fort. Should start from week one, an outstanding, brutal pass and run blocker. 19) WashingtonPick: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker, Notre Dame. Washington might be tempted by a left tackle but Owusu-Koramoah’s ability to improve Ron Rivera’s already nasty defense could keep the cupcake NFC East locked up for another year. Frequently lined up in the slot for Notre Dame, versatility is his strong suit. 20) Chicago BearsPick: Trevon Moehrig, safety, TCU. The Bears backfield could be a dangerous place to visit with the addition of Moehrig. He excels in the slot and at free safety while doing his best work as part of a tandem, so working with 2018 All-Pro Eddie Jackson bodes well. 21) Indianapolis ColtsPick: Jaelan Phillips, edge rusher, Miami. The Colts could use a partner for DeForest Buckner. Phillips has an alarming injury history but his knack of breezing past offensive lineman is unique in this class. A risk but with potential for huge reward. 22) Tennessee TitansPick: Rashod Bateman, wide receiver, Minnesota. Bateman can swing to Ryan Tannehill’s rescue out wide or in the slot. He was knocked for a lack of athleticism, but the Titans will benefit from the draft cognoscenti’s lack of empathy regarding a brutal bout of Covid for the receiver that left Bateman bedridden for two weeks and 10lbs lighter. 23) New York Jets (from Seattle)Pick: Gregory Rousseau, edge rusher, Miami. Rousseau is boom or bust but Robert Saleh’s defense needs talent on the edge to succeed. There is a small sample size of his work to assess after he was injured as a freshman and then opted out due to Covid concerns. But Rousseau led the ACC in sacks and tackles for a loss in 13 games back in 2019. 24) Pittsburgh SteelersPick: Alijah Vera-Tucker, offensive tackle, USC. Pittsburgh’s offensive line needs major surgery to get the running game going again. Vera-Tucker can play both guard and tackle while specialising in run blocking. Perfect … if they can find another Le’Veon Bell in round two. 25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LA Rams)Pick: Elijah Moore, wide receiver, Ole Miss. They have their star quarterback but Lawrence needs targets. Moore fits the bill as a receiver with speed who excels in the slot and has the often overlooked skill of slipping those in pursuit. 26) Cleveland BrownsPick: Jamin Davis, linebacker, Kentucky. Davis finds a new home in Cleveland. A likely starter come September considering the Browns’ talent-lite linebacking crew. Davis chases runners down with ease and can play on the inside or outside. 27) Baltimore RavensPick: Azeez Ojulari, edge rusher, Georgia. Ojulari is undersized but as fast as lightning with sublime technique. If he hits the gym in Baltimore he has a host of veterans to learn from while bolstering their pass rush. 28) New Orleans Saints Terrace Marshall Jr could remain in Louisiana and join the Saints. Photograph: Brett Duke/AP Pick: Terrace Marshall Jr, wide receiver, LSU. Marshall would be a great asset if New Orleans take the Jameis Winston route at quarterback. A downfield threat who catches contested balls with ease. 29) Green Bay PackersPick: Greg Newsome, cornerback, Northwestern. The Packers have no glaring holes in the roster but Newsome would be a great partner for second-team All-Pro Jaire Alexander. Airtight coverage will leave receivers in the NFC North gasping for air. 30) Buffalo BillsPick: Carlos Basham Jr, edge rusher, Wake Forest. Buffalo’s pass rush needs a refresh with Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison into their 30s. Basham is an explosive 285lb force of nature who any tackle will hate blocking. A positive coronavirus test cut his final year short but he should slot straight into the Bills’ rotation on defense. 31) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City)Pick: Jayson Oweh, edge rusher, Penn State. Oweh’s technique is not perfect but his unbelievable athletic ability balances his deficiencies somewhat. A roll of the dice and another defensive talent to help drive a deep playoff run. 32) Tampa Bay BuccaneersPick: Levi Onwuzurike, defensive tackle, Washington. The Bucs need defensive depth. Onwuzurike as an understudy to Vita Vea fits the bill. There are few better to show the rookie how to wreak havoc from the inside.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Bold predictions for the 1st round

    Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling makes his bold predictions for the first round of the 2021 NFL draft

  • Bryce Harper leaves game after taking 97 mph fastball to his face: 'Everything feels good'

    Harper's HBP was just the start of a dramatic sixth inning between the Phillies and Cardinals.

  • Daigle's Final 2021 NFL Mock Draft

    John Daigle unveils his final mock draft ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.