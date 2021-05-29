Success on Sardinia for Jonny Brownlee as brother Alistair withdraws early

PA Sport Staff
·1 min read

Jonny Brownlee claimed his first Triathlon World Cup win in two years with a hard-fought victory in Arzachena on Saturday.

Brownlee beat Switzerland’s Adrien Briffod by four seconds and revealed his brother Alistair had been instrumental in his decisive move early in the bike section of the race on the island of Sardinia.

Jonny said: “It was complicated on the bike, because of the wind, and we were a large group.

“That’s not what I expected. In the run I felt really good. I know it’s easy to say that when you win, but I felt in control.

“I saw Alistair about one kilometre to go and he said ‘when you go, make sure you mean it’ and I made sure I did.”

Alistair Brownlee pulled out of the race at the end of the bike section but the PA news agency understands it was not related to a specific injury concern.

Both Brownlees are scheduled to compete at their home World Cup race in Leeds next weekend, with Alistair’s hopes of earning a chance to defend his Olympic title in Tokyo still hanging in the balance.

Current rankings mean Britain can only take two male athletes to Tokyo, with the race to accompany the already-selected Jonny Brownlee far from certain.

