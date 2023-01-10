'Success all for the right reasons': Eli Manning has thoughts on playoff-bound Giants, Daniel Jones

Few have enjoyed the success of Daniel Jones this season more than Eli Manning. Then again, Manning has had a front-row seat to his career as New York Giants quarterback.

It takes one to know one.

Jones and the Giants have now done what Manning did six times in New York during his 16-year career: make the playoffs. And Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, couldn't be happier for his protégé.

"I’ve just seen his commitment to his craft, his commitment to the team," said Manning, who retired after the 2019 season. "He works really hard. He wants to please the coaches. He wants to be a great teammate. He wants to do it for the fans. He wants to have success all for the right reasons. It’s for other people.

Eli Manning (left) retired after the 2019 season, the same year Daniel Jones (right) was assuming the starting QB role for the New York Giants.

"Obviously, he wants it for himself also, but he’s not about the fame. He’s about getting the job done, working hard, doing the right things and working the right way."

The Giants went 9-7-1 this season (Jones was 9-6-1) and claimed the No. 6 seed in the NFC, the organization's first playoff berth since 2016. The sixth overall pick of the 2019 draft completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions and rushed for 5.9 yards per carry (708 yards on 120 attempts) and seven TDs.

Jones, 25, has had four offensive coordinators in four seasons with the Giants, finally finding consistent production in first-year coach Brian Daboll's system. He will be a free agent this offseason after general manager Joe Schoen and the new regime declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Manning and Jones have spoken over the last few weeks. His advice?

"Hey, embrace this moment," Manning said. "This is the fun stuff. Don’t get nervous now. Don’t get worried now."

The Giants will play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX) in a rematch of a Christmas Eve thriller that ended on a 61-yard field goal from Greg Joseph.

"Hey, it’s the playoffs. It’s all about getting in," Manning said. "You never know how the ball might bounce on that Sunday. So I’ll be at home cheering hard for my Giants."

Eli Manning on Brian Daboll

The Giants' ability to win close games reminds Manning of the successful teams he played for in New York. To be victorious by tight margins requires confidence, Manning said, and that usually stems from the head coach.

Daboll has delivered that for the Giants in Manning's mind. What stands out the most, however, is one thing.

“He’s such a good person,” Manning said.

Daboll puts on no airs, Manning said. He waits in the cafeteria line, then sits with everybody else, talking about whatever is the topic of discussion.

"I think the players appreciate that," Manning said. "They feel they can trust him. They can go up to him and he’s going to listen to them and he’s going to be honest and treat everybody the same."

Eli Manning on 'Manningcast'

For the past two years, Manning has maintained a presence around the game and media in a variety of ways. His most visible venture is without a doubt the "Manningcast," the ESPN Monday Night Football alternate stream he and brother Peyton broadcast remotely through Peyton's company, Omaha Productions.

"It's been a lot of fun. It's been fun just to stay involved in the game of football. That's kind of what I was worried about when I retired. It's just been such a big part of my life and wanted to stay involved in some way. This is letting me do that."

Manning talks football when he wants and the duo does 10 regular season games per season, plus a playoff game during wild card weekend. The former quarterback enjoys talking to the current signal-callers and picks the brains of coaches he interviews before broadcasts.

This past year, Manning said, he and Peyton have improved on the technical aspects of the show – better handling the flow of guests and commercial breaks and not talking over one another.

"It's still pretty raw," Manning said. "There's never an exact script. You never know exactly what might happen. I think we've got a little better grip on it."

Eli Manning's dream guest

Entering the season, Manning's goal was to have a former president on the show. They accomplished that in October when Barack Obama joined during the New England Patriots game against the Chicago Bears.

Landing Obama "was awesome," Manning said. "I thought he did a great job."

Manning had to think for a moment to figure out who his next dream guest is. Then it hit him.

"I think (Shaquille O'Neal)," he said. "We got to get Shaq on there."

Eli Manning on Tom Brady, Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys on 'MNF'

Manning is no stranger to facing Tom Brady in the playoffs – both of his Super Bowl victories came against the Patriots, Brady's former team – and he is quite familiar with the Cowboys.

He expects a close game in what will be the second postseason game the "Manningcast" works. There are not as many guests or questions, Manning said.

"We'll have some," Manning said. "You want to keep it about football. It's too exciting and too important in some of these critical moments.

"It's that playoff atmosphere."

Eli Manning on Verizon partnership

Manning spoke with USA TODAY Sports through his partnership with Verizon

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eli Manning on why it has come together Giants, Daniel Jones, playoffs