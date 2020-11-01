Success with Ravens for Yannick Ngakoue could cost Vikings, help Jacksonville

How success with Ravens for Ngakoue could cost Vikings but help Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta continues to impress Ravens fans with his wheeling and dealing. This latest detail on his trade for All-Pro defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, though, might make his stock rise even more.

DeCosta acquired Ngakoue for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-rounder from Minnesota, who themselves had traded for the former Maryland standout back in August in a trade with Jacksonville. A clause in that initial trade should've made the negotiating table a tough one, but DeCosta still got his way.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that should Ngakoue make the Pro Bowl or Super Bowl, the Vikings would still lose draft picks to the Jaguars. The fact that there wasn't a team-specific trade agreement between Minnesota and Jacksonville could've made the haul for Ngakoue a larger one, but again, DeCosta does what only Decosta can do in the NFL.

If Ngakoue is named to a Pro Bowl roster this year, that fifth-round conditional pick becomes a fourth-round pick. If he now helps the Ravens make the Super Bowl this year, that fourth-rounder becomes a third-round pick for Jacksonville.

The powerful pass rusher produced five sacks and forced two fumbles in six games for Minnesota, but a 1-5 start to the season saw them looking longer term. Without many draft picks in the upcoming drafts, the Vikings wanted to use one of their most valuable assets to acquire future picks.

At the end of the day, though, the Vikings may have moved on from Ngakoue too early and could end up kicking themselves if he has success with not only the Ravens, but also Jacksonville.