Advertisement
Breaking News:

Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton dies at 71

'Success ignites interest in an ambitious, serial winner'

steve hermon - bbc radio wm sport
·1 min read
Expert view banner
[BBC]

If these times weren’t thrilling enough for Villa fans, Unai Emery committing his long-term future is a huge post season boost.

This news was not necessarily expected but if it comes with a wage increase, it’s thoroughly deserved following a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League and securing Champions League football for Villa after more than 40 years away from the top European competition.

It’s also reassuring for supporters. There haven’t been any signs that the 52-year-old wants to be anywhere else but success ignites interest and the Spaniard is an ambitious, serial winner. Crucially though, he has said he feels "at home" at Villa Park and it’s clear he calls the shots. The club’s owners have full faith in him to lead how he wants to and the players have become his disciples. Most excitingly, the project isn’t over here. The manager has said upon signing his new deal, there is "no limit to our dreams" and Villa fans are living it right now.

What do you think of the Emery deal? Tell us here

An image detailing how to follow your Premier League team on BBC Sport: "On the app? Tap the bell icon to get news about your club sent to you. Signed in on a browser? Hit 'Follow' to stay up to date.
[BBC]