'Success ignites interest in an ambitious, serial winner'

[BBC]

If these times weren’t thrilling enough for Villa fans, Unai Emery committing his long-term future is a huge post season boost.

This news was not necessarily expected but if it comes with a wage increase, it’s thoroughly deserved following a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League and securing Champions League football for Villa after more than 40 years away from the top European competition.

It’s also reassuring for supporters. There haven’t been any signs that the 52-year-old wants to be anywhere else but success ignites interest and the Spaniard is an ambitious, serial winner. Crucially though, he has said he feels "at home" at Villa Park and it’s clear he calls the shots. The club’s owners have full faith in him to lead how he wants to and the players have become his disciples. Most excitingly, the project isn’t over here. The manager has said upon signing his new deal, there is "no limit to our dreams" and Villa fans are living it right now.

