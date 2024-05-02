'Success is an expectation' at Glentoran - Foy

After regaining the Women's Premiership title back off Cliftonville, Glentoran are looking to hold on to their crown ahead of the new season.

The rivalry between the Reds and Glens, whose squads are both littered with Northern Ireland internationals, has been a common and fascinating theme in the league in recent years.

The 2024 season looks to be no different. However, unlike 12 months ago, Glentoran will have Cliftonville breathing right down their necks as they look to wrestle the title back to Solitude.

"We come into this year as league champions and although winning it last year was a great achievement for us, retaining it will be even more difficult," said captain Jessica Foy.

"We're very privileged to be in the position we are in, but we have worked hard to get there. At Glentoran, success is an expectation and it's about how we manage that within ourselves as players and within the club."

After going in as challengers last season, Glentoran prevailed over the Belfast rivals and now Foy admits "we're the ones that they want to beat" in the new season, which begins on Sunday.

"The performances we put in last year won't be good enough to win any leagues or cups this year."

"We'll be very focused on us, try and improve on last year and try to start the campaign off well. It's going to have a different feel to it this year, we went in as chaser last year and that was motivation alone.

"We have such a competitive squad and a squad full of winners, so we know what it takes so that is our number one goal for this year."

Turner Glens 'through and through'

Kim Turner played as a midfielder for Northern Ireland and Manchester City [Pacemaker]

Glentoran's title resurgence coincided with Kim Turner's appointment as head coach.

Turner, a former Northern Ireland international who played for Manchester City, is "Glentoran through and through", according to Foy.

"I think that really helps us. Whatever Kim asks us to do we'll do it. She believes in us, and we have that same belief in her and the coaching staff she brings in."

Foy adds that Turner, 39, would "go to the end of the earth" for her players and that has helped to galvanise the team.

"It's fantastic that we have that relationship between manager and players. Her knowledge of football is outstanding. She has played over in England at the top level, and she has coached at such a high level.

"For her to bring that experience back and for us to thrive off it is amazing."