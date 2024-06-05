Subscribe now for the 2024-2025 season with our Ligue 1 - Champions League offer!

AS Monaco is officially launching its season ticket campaign for the 2024-25 season, which will mark the Centenary of the Club, as well as the return of the Rouge et Blanc to the most prestigious European competition.

Back in the Champions League ! By finishing in second place in the Ligue 1 table, the players of AS Monaco have directly qualified for the league phase of the Champions League for the 2024-2025 season,which already promises to be unique. Unique, since it will also mark the 100th anniversary of the Club! So with this exceptional year we have an exceptional offer!

A premium package… in 10 easy payments ! 💳

In fact, to expereince all of the emotions of this centenary season, the Principality club is offering a special Ligue 1 – Champions League offer, from… just €19/month*! Because yes, that’s the big news this year — it is now possible to pay for your ticket in 10 interest-free installments (for any season ticket purchased before July 31 via SEPA direct debit), in order to experience 21 matches (and more) at the Stade Louis-II .

Guarantee the same seat for all three competitions 💺

This includes more than twenty-one matches, including four European matches at home against the best teams on the continent, as part of the new competition formula. In addition to this package, home Coupe de France matches are also included, so you can cheer on the Rouge et Blanc in competition, and not miss anything in this historic season! All this comes with the guarantee of keeping the same seat in the stadium for all three competitions.

A special offer with Munegu Family 🥰

Speaking of positioning, AS Monaco is continuing what is a very attractive offer for those who want to enjoy family fun, since a package of 1 adult + 1 child under 12 in the Munegu Family section (Second B) is on offer for the exclusive price of €54/month for 10 months! So there’s no time to waste, head directly to the online ticket office to subscribe to this unique season ticket offer for both the Centenary and a return to the Champions League. DAGHE MUNEGU! 🇲🇨

A 100% digital ticket with Monapass