Subs step up in Oregon State's win over UC San Diego
Maddie Tetz (44') and Valerie Tobias (70') scored off the bench as Oregon State women's soccer defeated UC San Diego, 2-0, in Corvallis on Aug. 24, 2023.
Commissioners of the two leagues will deliver expansion presentations in the coming days to officials from Washington State and Oregon State, sources tell Yahoo Sports.
WWE head of creative Triple H announced he was informed of the news by the father of Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda.
The Bucks star is eligible for an extension in a few weeks. He said he won't sign until next summer.
"What am I doing?" the comedian said via social media, "Now I can't walk."
Michigan will have a first-half head coach and a second-half head coach against UNLV.
Matt Harmon ranks the top-10 quarterback and receiver duos in the NFL for this upcoming fantasy football season.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
Rubiales is already facing a FIFA investigation for his actions.
The Steelers got hot late last season.
Most of the NFL wants to pass the ball, but not the Falcons.
EA Sports is set to release a new college football video game in 2024, but the compensation for stars like Heisman winner Caleb Williams still need to be ironed out.
Addison's original reckless driving charge would be dropped in this plea agreement.
We're almost in the heat of fantasy football draft season — so why not start thinking about team names?
Everything you need to know about watching the US Open in 2023.
Tight end continues to be fantasy football's toughest position to solve. Let's explore four candidates who could exceed expectations this season.
Shannon Sharpe, who left FS1's "Undisputed" in June, is making the move to ESPN.
As much as we want to fast-forward to September, let’s dive into some key spots this weekend.
How to watch UFC Singapore: Holloway vs. the Korean Zombie, plus fight card details and start times.
Though the real fun begins next week with Week 1, there are seven FBS vs. FBS games on the schedule for Saturday in what’s commonly now referred to as Week 0.
Which route will you take to build a winning fantasy football team? Antonio Losada has you covered with a breakdown for each strategy.