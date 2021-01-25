The subdued way Gronk celebrated winning the NFC championship

Fresh off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game, earning a trip to the Super Bowl, Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared on a special Sunday edition of The Late Late Show With James Corden where he spoke about his subdued celebration. Dancing in the locker room was about as crazy as it got.

“So we celebrated in the locker room already, and now I just ate my burrito,” Gronkowski said. “Let me tell you, that was my super celebration. I had a burrito and I had it with all the queso possible that I could have.”

Gronkowski is a three-time Super Bowl champion, and made it to the big game five times with the New England Patriots, the first time coming in 2012. He admitted that he was much for celebratory then than he is now.

“The first Super Bowl I went to, I kind of celebrated really hard after the AFC championship game when I still had a game left, you know, practice and everything,” Gronkowski said. “I’m kind of a little, been there and done that now, so I'm going to save it for after the game. Hopefully it goes our way.”