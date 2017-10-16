Subban records first career NHL win — against his old team, the Bruins

Talk about (another) milestone night for the Vegas Golden Knights.

— Alex Tuch scored his first career NHL goal.

— Vadim Shipachyov, making his highly anticipated debut for Vegas, also scored his first career NHL goal, which eventually turned into the winner against the Boston Bruins. (You can read about it here.)

— And finally, Malcolm Subban, the former Bruins goalie prospect, recorded his first career NHL victory, which was nearly a shutout until Boston spoiled that with a late goal from David Pastrnak.

It wasn’t the busiest night for Subban, as Vegas captured a 3-1 victory.

The Bruins played the previous night, didn’t have Patrice Bergeron in their lineup, and only tested the 23-year-old goalie with 22 shots on net. It was, for Subban, a tidy outing but did include a sharp pad save on a chance in close from noted goal scorer Brad Marchand. That kept the game scoreless, allowing for Vegas to take the lead later on.

On a more personal level for Subban, this win comes against the team that brought him into professional hockey. The Bruins selected him with the 24th overall pick in 2012. Since then, Subban had spent the majority of his pro career in the American Hockey League developing his game, while making two appearances for Boston.

He entered Bruins training camp in a battle for the back-up job behind Tuukka Rask, but that role ultimately went back to Anton Khudobin. That led Boston to put Subban on waivers and he was picked up by the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights are now 4-1 on the season, but their roster has undergone notable changes this weekend. Tuch and Shipachyov were recalled from the AHL and starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was placed on injured reserve, giving Subban the opportunity to start against his former team.