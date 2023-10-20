Sub-state volleyball, regional cross country is here for Topeka-area high school teams

Sub-state volleyball and regional cross country begins across the state on Saturday. The winner of each sub-state will advance to the state tournament for volleyball. The top three teams along with the next five fastest runners that were not a qualifying team will move to the cross country state championships.

Here is the schedule for each of the Topeka-area teams and where they will be competing.

Volleyball Class 6A

Washburn Rural earned the No. 1 seed in the Class 6A West Division. It will host the four-team bracket with a spot in the state tournament on the line. The Junior Blues hold a 26-10 record and will meet Junction City (4-24) in the opening round with Derby (12-22) and Wichita Heights (12-22) meeting on the other side of the bracket.

Topeka High is the No. 10 seed in the sub-state tournament. The Trojans (10-23) will face Haysville Campus (13-18) in their first round matchup. Garden City (23-13) is the No. 2 seed and will meet Wichita Southeast (6-25) in their opening game. Garden City will be the host for these four teams.

Volleyball Class 5A

In the Class 5A East Division, Shawnee Heights (11-19) is the No. 12 seed and will face Blue Valley Southwest (27-8) in their opening match of the tournament. Shawnee Heights will play their sub-state game at St. Thomas Aquinas.

Elsewhere in the East Division, Highland Park (8-20) matches up with No. 3 Spring Hill (29-8). The Scots are the No. 14 seed and will go on the road as Spring Hill hosts their bracket.

Seaman is the No. 4 seed in the Class 5A West Division and will host the sub-state bracket. Seaman (31-6) will face Eisenhower (18-15) in their opening round match. The Vikings will have No. 5 Kapaun (30-6) and No. 12 Newton (19-12) on the other side of their bracket.

Topeka West is the final team in Class 5A to participate. The Chargers (27-9) are the No. 7 seed in the Maize South hosted bracket. Topeka West will face Valley Center (22-10) in their opening game. Maize South (33-3) is the No. 2 seed and will face Salina South (14-22).

Volleyball Class 3A

There are eight sub-state regions in Class 3A. Rossville enters as the top seed in the St. Mary’s-hosted division. The Bulldogs hold a 29-7 record and will face Atchison County (3-25) in their opening match. Rossville has a combined record of 7-3 during the regular season against all eight teams in the bracket. The three losses came against rival Silver Lake, who is the No. 2 seed in the bracket. The Eagles (25-11) face No. 7 seed Sabetha (12-19) in their first round matchup.

The final local team in Class 3A to be competing in sub-state is Hayden Catholic. The Wildcats are the No. 6 seed in the West Franklin-hosted bracket. Hayden (13-23) will go against Osage City (24-10) in their first game of the eight-team bracket.

Volleyball Class 2A

Cair Paravel enters the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Alma-Wabaunsee bracket. The Lions (20-6) will meet Jackson Heights (14-22) in their first round match. The Lions have a combined record of 3-0 in the regular season against the eight teams in the bracket. They have only met Jackson Heights and Mission Valley (16-17).

Cross Country Class 6A

Washburn Rural and Topeka High will head south to Wichita for their regional meet. The nine team race will take place at Wichita-Cessna Activates Center. The girls will start first at 10:35 a.m and boys at 11:45 a.m.

Cross Country Class 5A

Topeka West and Highland Park will try to qualify for the state championship through the Bishop Carroll-hosted region. The meet will take place at Brown Thrush Park in Wichita with the girls starting at 10:35 a.m. and the boys at 11:45 a.m.

Seaman will host their region at Shawnee North Community Center. The Vikings along with Shawnee Heights will compete in this region. Girls will start at 10 a.m. and boys will take off at 10:45 a.m. in their hopes of qualifying for state.

Cross Country Class 3A

Hayden Catholic, Rossville and Silver Lake will all compete in the same region on Saturday. They head to Sabetha Golf Course where 15 teams will be competing. The girls race will start at 10 a.m. and the boys start at 11:10 a.m.

