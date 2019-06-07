Harvick and his SHR teammates lead final practice at Michigan Kevin Harvick, the most recent winner at Michigan International Speedway, topped the leaderboard in the final Monster Energy Series practice at the 2-mile track Friday. RELATED: Final practice results | Full schedule for Michigan, Texas Harvick wheeled his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford around the track at 188.763 mph to lead all drivers. All three […]

Kevin Harvick, the most recent winner at Michigan International Speedway, topped the leaderboard in the final Monster Energy Series practice at the 2-mile track Friday.

Harvick wheeled his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford around the track at 188.763 mph to lead all drivers.

All three of Harvick’s SHR teammates joined him in the top five in the practice session, with Clint Bowyer recording the third-fastest lap (188.477 mph) in the No. 14, Daniel Suarez the fourth-fastest (188.157 mph) in the No. 41 and Aric Almirola fifth-fastest (187.926 mph) in the No. 10.

Kyle Busch was the lone non-SHR driver among the top five, with the second-fastest lap of 188.729 mph in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Monster Energy Series cars will return to the track Saturday at 12:05 p.m. ET for Busch Pole Qualifying (FS1).

FIRST PRACTICE

Daniel Suarez topped the leaderboard in Friday’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Michigan International Speedway.

Suarez circled the 2-mile track at 188.882 mph in his No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

Suarez’s SHR teammate, Clint Bowyer, was second-fastest in the No. 14 Ford, recording a fast lap of 188.659 mph. Bowyer won this race last year.

Austin Dillon (188.501 mph) in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Joey Logano (188.034 mph) in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford and Kyle Larson (187.901 mph) in the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet rounded out the top five.

The No. 20 of Erik Jones and the No. 37 of Chris Buescher served 15-minute practice holds at the end of the session, both for multiple inspection failures at Pocono last weekend.