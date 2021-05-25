Suarez 'delighted' if Messi stays at Barcelona

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
Luis Suarez (right) has urged his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi to remain in Catalonia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lionel Messi's friend and former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez has urged the Argentinian not to leave the Catalan club, telling Cope radio on Tuesday he would be "delighted if Messi remains".

Messi, 33, joined Barcelona as a 13-year-old but is out of contract at the end of June.

Negotiations are reported to be ongoing but there has inevitably been a wealth of speculation about his future, including a possible move to Manchester City to link up with former boss Pep Guardiola.

Suarez, who just celebrated winning La Liga with Atletico Madrid after being axed by Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman last year, would prefer to see Messi stay with the club he has represented throughout his professional career.

"As a friend and football fan, and as a loved one, I would be happy, I would be delighted and that is what I would advise him," the Uruguayan told Spanish radio station Cope.

"For what he brought to the club, for what the club gave him."

According to the local press, Messi is keen on a contract extension but Suarez, who ate with Messi in Madrid last week, claimed ignorance of his decision.

The striker did confirm, however, that he will still be an Atletico player next season.

gr/pm/av/jf/bsp/jc

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: As Gaza fighting ebbs, Israel's communities eye each other warily

    Two days after Hamas and Israel began launching rockets and air strikes, Israel's president called a TV station to plead with his fellow Jews and the country's Arab minority not to turn on each other over the conflict. Reuven Rivlin, who belongs to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud Party, takes pride in the fact that his scholarly father translated the Koran from Arabic to Hebrew. The communal violence continued.

  • Arsenal Women sign Japan star Iwabuchi

    World Cup-winning Japan forward Mana Iwabuchi signed for the Arsenal Women's team on Wednesday.

  • Gattuso hired by Fiorentina, who holds a pair of transfer aces

    It will be interesting to see whether this is a restock of the cupboards or if Gattuso believes he has the ingredients to get La Viola back into contention.

  • Astros fans know their team cheated: Here's why they're ready to move on

    Eighteen months after the Houston Astros were found to be cheating in the 2017 season, it seems like fans have either forgiven or forgotten.

  • Ronaldo: ‘I’ve reached my goals in Italy’

    "Nothing compares to the feeling of knowing that I've left my mark in the countries where I've played."

  • Bruce Arians: Tom Brady’s knee is “the best he has felt”

    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had knee surgery after the 2020 season. He has called the procedure “pretty serious.” Whatever it was, he’s recovering from it. “He felt great yesterday,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Tuesday. “I talked to him this morning and he said it’s the best he has felt.” The procedure focused [more]

  • From Pirlo to no-go: what happened to New York’s era of foreign MLS megastars?

    The Big Apple was once a natural stop for players like Frank Lampard and Thierry Henry. But Red Bulls and NYC FC have changed tactics Frank Lampard during his time with New York City FC in 2016. Photograph: Michael Stewart/Getty Images New York has always been Major League Soccer’s toughest nut to crack. Many have believed the USA’s most culturally diverse city could, with the right cultivation, become a hotbed for the sport. Yet a quarter of a century, and two franchises, later it’s impossible to avoid the sense MLS still hasn’t grasped the chance to take a big bite out the Big Apple. For years, the strategy appeared to be a simple one – attract the biggest names to draw the biggest crowds, and the most attention, possible. Thierry Henry’s arrival at the New York Red Bulls in 2010 was considered the most significant MLS signing since David Beckham. The club’s signing of Tim Cahill two years later didn’t catch the imagination in quite the same way, but still underlined an ambition to lure big names from European leagues. New York City FC picked up the baton by signing David Villa for their expansion season with Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo also playing for the club in its first two years of existence. Since the latter’s retirement in 2017, though, the two rivals have, either by choice or not, steered clear of big money, big name Designated Players. RBNY’s biggest addition for the 2021 season was Patryk Klimala, a Polish striker who scored just three times in 28 appearances for his last club, Celtic. Sporting director Kevin Thelwell believes the 22-year-old has untapped potential, but his signing won’t draw fans to Red Bull Arena in the same way that Henry or even Cahill did. Last week saw NYC FC complete the transfer of Brazilian teenager Talles Magno for a near-club record fee. In its own way, this was a statement signing, with the 18-year-old choosing to make the move to the Bronx despite reported interest from several top clubs in Europe (including Liverpool). But few at Yankee Stadium will have seen him play before. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. For years, MLS drew derision for its reliance on ageing stars. European fans labelled the competition a retirement home for fading players looking for one final pay check. Some players, like Robbie Keane, proved this impression wrong. Others, like Steven Gerrard, added to the perception. If MLS clubs are now looking to invest in younger, hungrier players, it could aid the growth of the league in the long-term. Big name signings no longer appear to fit the Red Bull model that has made the energy drinks brand one of world soccer’s most prolific cultivators of talent. RBNY have taken their place in a structure that has a series of satellite clubs feed their best young players (and managers) down the line – see Tyler Adams and Jesse Marsch ultimately ending up at RB Leipzig having jumped on the production line in Harrison. Seventeen-year-old Caden Clark is widely expected to be next on the Red Bull corporate jet to Austria or Germany. Thierry Henry in action for the New York Red Bulls against his former club Arsenal in 2011. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images As part of the City Football Group (CFG), NYC FC could feasibly establish a similar pathway. So far, though, Jack Harrison is the only player to have earned a move from NYC FC to Manchester City having impressed in MLS. Plus, the winger has still to actually make an appearance for City, instead spending a number of seasons out on loan. From the moment they were awarded an MLS franchise, CFG insisted NYC FC would operate as a free-standing entity rather than as a sister club to Manchester City and so far, with the exception of Lampard-gate in their first season, they have made good on this vow. This, however, raises other questions. Why were big names targeted early on? And why are they no longer being targeted? What’s changed? Of course, big names still come to MLS. The LA Galaxy’s signing of Javier Hernández in January 2020 was hailed in some quarters as the league’s most significant addition since Beckham. Last September saw Inter Miami seal a deal for former Juventus and Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Higuaín just one month after 2018 World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi made the move to Florida. Every so often, speculation surfaces linking Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo with a Stateside switch. Only this month, Luis Suárez revealed his desire to play in the United States. These players are rarely linked with the two New York franchises, though. Instead, it’s the two Los Angeles clubs and Inter Miami most frequently put forward as potential destinations. Even DC United, linked with Mesut Özil for a spell, are mentioned from time to time. New York isn’t any less attractive now than it was 11 years ago when Henry pitched up. The sparkle of the most romanticised city in the States, possibly the world, gives NYC FC and RBNY an advantage when it comes to recruitment – many players wants to live in the Big Apple – but that advantage hasn’t been fully utilised in recent times, at least not in a way that is obvious. There is no bigger sports city than New York. The Yankees are the most valuable baseball team on the planet, the Knicks are the most valuable basketball team and the Giants are up there among NFL teams. According to the latest estimations by Forbes, though, neither of MLS’s two New York clubs are among the league’s five most valuable franchises. Neither NYC FC nor RBNY have won MLS Cup. The former still play in a ballpark while the latter still struggle to draw fans out to New Jersey. The creation of a second New York franchise in 2015 was designed to invigorate the USA’s next big soccer city, but there is still work to be done and it appears neither club sees big name signings as part of their strategy to achieve this. The days of stars like Henry, Pirlo, Lampard and Villa playing in New York are gone and they may not be back any time soon.

  • Are Pfizer and Moderna Trying to Boost Sales With an Early COVID Booster Shot?

    Both the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines require two doses for full immunization against SARS-CoV-2, with the second dose coming three or four weeks after the first depending on the vaccine. Two doses of either of these vaccines have been shown to provide high levels of efficacy. Pfizer and Moderna are both testing booster doses of their vaccines.

  • Yakov Trenin with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes

    Yakov Trenin (Nashville Predators) with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 05/25/2021

  • After league title, Simeone hopes to keep Atletico growing

    Nothing really came to Diego Simeone's mind after his Atletico Madrid side finally clinched the Spanish league title. So he just started laughing.

  • Knight time: Rookie saves 36, Panthers top Lightning 4-1

    The Florida Panthers entrusted their season to a rookie goalie making his playoff debut. Spencer Knight delivered, in a huge way. The 20-year-old Knight stopped 36 shots, MacKenzie Weegar and Patrick Hornqvist each had a goal and an assist, and the Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Monday night in Game 5 of their Central Division playoff series.

  • Tennis-Confident Tsitsipas heads to Paris with 'best' Slam preparation

    Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. "I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.

  • Donovan Mitchell out for Jazz-Grizzlies Game 1 after declaring he was 'ready to go'

    Mitchell said early Sunday that he was "ready to go" after missing the end of the regular season with an ankle sprain.

  • Dennis Schroder with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns

    Dennis Schroder (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/23/2021

  • Brooks Koepka wasn't happy with the mob of fans surrounding Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship

    “Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”

  • Tavares has concussion, knee injury; likely to miss series

    Toronto captain John Tavares will probably miss the rest of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens after sustaining a concussion and a knee injury during Game 1. The center's availability for the rest of the postseason is uncertain, if the Maple Leafs advance. General manager Kyle Dubas said there is no structural damage to the head, neck and spine after Tavares took an accidental knee to the face from Canadiens forward Corey Perry.

  • NHL roundup: Jets prevail in triple OT to sweep Oilers

    Kyle Connor scored the triple-overtime winner to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night and the first playoff sweep in franchise history. The Jets, who beat the Oilers 4-0 in the opening-round North Division playoff series, will await the winner of the series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens.

  • Never any doubt: Cambage all-in for Australia at Tokyo Games

    In the end, there appeared to be never any doubt WNBA star Liz Cambage would suit up for her third Olympics for Australia. Cambage was included Wednesday in the 12-women Opals team for the Tokyo Games, ending an earlier saga in which she first threatened to boycott the games but later changed her mind. Two-time Olympian Jenna O’Hea will captain the squad and Rio Olympians Katie Ebzery, Cayla George, Tessa Lavey, Leilani Mitchell, Stephanie Talbot and Marianna Tolo return for their second games.

  • Josh Taylor drops Jose Ramirez twice en route to undisputed title

    “I’ve trained for this all my life,” an emotional Taylor said.

  • Soccer-Irresistible Inter, Juventus decline: How the Serie A season unfolded

    A Serie A season like no other heralded a changing of the guard at the top of Italian football. In his second year in charge of Inter Milan, Antonio Conte masterminded a superb league campaign that ended his club's 11-year wait for the title. In doing so, Conte halted Juventus' nine-year stranglehold on the trophy, a run that he kick-started by leading the Turin club to the first three between 2011 and 2014.