Suarez and Almirola give Kentucky an all-SHR front row

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) -- Daniel Suarez and Aric Almirola have passed pre-race inspection and will give Stewart-Haas Racing the front row at the start of Saturday night's event at Kentucky Speedway.

The two Ford drivers posted the fastest laps in qualifying but NASCAR held a pre-race inspection to finalize the field. Stewart-Haas Racing is winless so far this season, but Suarez is aiming to become NASCAR's third consecutive first-time Cup winner. Alex Bowman knocked down his first victory two weeks ago at Chicago, and Justin Haley won Daytona on Sunday.

Martin Truex Jr. is the two-time defending race winner at Kentucky, where Toyota drivers have won five of the eight Cup races at the track.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ford drivers have won twice at Kentucky and have five entries starting in the top seven Saturday night.

---

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports