Suarez, Allmendinger back NASCAR decision and an emotional moment for Harvick

For the second straight week, Mother Nature had the final word in a weather-shortened NASCAR event.

After NASCAR shortened the Chicago Street Race by 25 laps due to darkness after the start of the race was postponed, rain halted Sunday’s race at Atlanta at lap 185 of 260.

Yet, a week after leaving several crew chiefs angry with a mid-race call that gave some teams a competitive advantage, seemingly everyone was on the same page this time around.

Everyone except some fans, that is.

Again, NASCAR was under fire on social media from fans who were calling for earlier start times and criticizing the decision to run extended caution laps at the end as the threat of rain lingered until finally coming to fruition.

Despite falling just short of punching their playoff tickets, Daniel Suarez (99), AJ Allmendinger (16) and Michael McDowell (34) were all in support of NASCAR's decision to stop Sunday's race a few minutes ahead of rain arriving.

But one needn’t search the annals too long, or far, to find an example of what could’ve gone wrong.

Less than a year ago, the pack barreled into Turn 3 in the summer race at Daytona and only one, Austin Dillon, came out. A sudden pop-up shower doused the track, sending everyone crashing in a calamitous, embarrassing scene that left most drivers understandably peeved.

So, it wasn’t surprising that despite some near misses for Daniel Suarez (second place), AJ Allmendinger (third) and Michael McDowell (fourth), the consensus was support of Sunday’s decision.

Austin Dillon (3) was the only driver to emerge unscathed after a pop-up rain shower sent the field crashing into Turn 3 during last year's summer race at Daytona.

“We’ve all been on the end of trying to race into the rain at a racetrack like this, just like Daytona last year,” Allmendinger said. “It’s hard to put us at risk, to all the sudden have a rain shower on the back straightaway and you’re running 190 (miles per hour) wide open and there’s nothing you’re going to do.

“I’d love to have one more shot at it but I’m also happy they didn’t try to force us into making one or more two laps before the rain really hit.”

“It was coming and as we saw, it came right after we got out of the race car so I think all that was good,” McDowell concurred. “They learned from our mishaps we’ve had with superspeedways, Daytona last year, and it’s so hard to call because you can see the weather is there but as you guys know a lot of times it skirts by us.

"But if it doesn’t and the rain picks up, there’s no time to throw the caution, that first car that hits it is going to crash, so it’s a dicey situation. At places like this when you’re close to 200 miles per hour and your two- and three-wide, you just can’t chance it. So, I think they did all the right things.”

“It’s tough, NASCAR is in a very tough situation -- damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” Suarez concluded. “We’ve been in situation in past a couple of times when NASCAR tried to get every single minute of the dry racetrack and we ended up in a wreck. Maybe we have five more minutes of racing but you can see it’s pouring. I feel like NASCAR maybe was a little bit conservative but in a smart way.”

Let’s go through the gears.

First gear: NASCAR points standings tighten after Atlanta

Bubba Wallace (23) spun late in the race on Sunday, settling for a 25th-place finish that has him in 17th and currently out of the NASCAR playoff standings.

Those strong finishes by Suarez, Allmendinger and McDowell further tightened an already narrow points situation near the playoff bubble with just seven regular-season races remaining.

After Sunday, Suarez and McDowell are tied for 15th with 407 points, just three points ahead of Bubba Wallace.

Allmendinger meanwhile, scored the fourth-most points on Sunday (40) and now sits just 13 points behind McDowell and Suarez in 18th.

Yet, he said points are currently the last of his worries.

“Honestly, points don’t matter,” Allmendinger said. “End of the day, if we keep running better, we’ll make our way into the playoffs and if we don’t, then we don’t deserve to be in the playoffs.

“We’re making progress, so the points will take care of themselves if we go out there and finish it off.”

McDowell, too, is focused weekly performance and sees some big opportunities ahead.

“Momentum is always good to have on your side,” McDowell said. “We’ve got good tracks coming up with Pocono, Richmond, more road courses, Daytona … so, we’ve just got to execute on those ones we know we can run top five and we’ve probably got four of the seven coming up where we can do that. We’ve just got to make those count.”

NASCAR points standings (15-25)

Driver Points T-15. Daniel Suarez 407 T-15. Michael McDowell 407 17. Bubba Wallace 404 18. AJ Allmendinger 394 19. Ty Gibbs 381 20. Austin Cindric 369 21. Justin Haley 366 22. Alex Bowman 363 23. Chase Elliott 347 24. Corey LaJoie 337 25. Ryan Preece 326

Second gear: J.J. Yeley scores first top-10 finish in over a decade

J.J. Yeley scored his first top 10 in a over a decade with a seventh-place showing on Sunday.

While it was a good day for playoff hopefuls, it was a great night for some drivers much further back, primarily J.J. Yeley, who came home seventh in his Rick Ware Racing Ford.

Yeley stayed out at the stage break and took advantage of the newfound track position, holding his own until the weather came.

It was the second top 10 of the year for the organization after Riley Herbst finished 10th in the Daytona 500, but for Yeley, Sunday marked his first top 10 since, coincidentally enough, a 10th-place showing in the 2013 Daytona 500.

“It’s good for these guys, they can pat themselves on the back and hopefully they’re proud of the effort that they’ve done,” Yeley said.

“When you have stats as a small team, you like to talk about top fives, top 10s, top 15s, top 20s – those are the things people can gauge you by,” Ware added. “There’s a lot of big teams this weekend that weren’t in the top 20 that were off this weekend and we’re off sometimes.

"We’re just trying to have less of those. So, to be in the top 10 in one of the hardest sports in the world, that’s saying something.”

Third gear: Kevin Harvick, Richard Childress team up for prerace pace laps

Kevin Harvick (4) is joined by car owner Richard Childress (29) at the front of the field prior to the start of Sunday's race at Atlanta. The 29 car was the same one Harvick drove to his first career victory at Atlanta in 2001.

Sunday’s race started on an emotional note as the No. 29 car Kevin Harvick piloted to his first win at Atlanta in 2001 made another appearance on the track, this time driven by team owner Richard Childress.

Harvick, who will retire at the end of the year, won that race in his third Cup Series start after replacing Dale Earnhardt, who died at the end of the Daytona 500 that year. Driving the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Ford, Harvick pulled out of line and joined Childress at the front of the field during warm-up laps.

“I can’t believe he actually pulled the car out of the museum and is putting it on the racetrack,” Harvick said before the race. “It’s a big deal for both of us and for both of us to be able to celebrate that together at the same racetrack and for me personally, to see his enthusiasm about it means a lot.”

Fourth gear: Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski among New Hampshire favorties

Denny Hamlin (11) and Brad Keselowski (6) should be at the top of the list of favorites heading into this week's race at New Hampshire.

Denny Hamlin has been the man in terms of his career at New Hampshire and his 9.5 average finish is best among all active drivers.

But while Brad Keselowski settled for sixth on Sunday and is still looking for his first win as a car owner, this week will provide another good chance as his mark of 3.7 is best among all drivers over the past three events.

Christopher Bell is the event’s defending champion.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Suarez, Allmendinger laud NASCAR weather call; J.J. Yeley ends drought