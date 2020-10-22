Sua Opeta set to make his first NFL start at LG for the Eagles vs. the Giants?

The Eagles are set to use their sixth different offensive line combination in a matter of seven weeks with John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reporting that Sua Opeta will start at left guard against the New York Giants.

Per Clark, Nate Herbig will slide over to right guard to play alongside Lane Johnson.

Looks like Nate Herbig is moving to RG to play next to Lane Johnson and Sua Opeta will make his first NFL start at LG Sua will be 6th lineman to make first NFL regular season Eagles start this year Eagles 6th different OLine in 7 games this year pic.twitter.com/ZjHnOz5nGm — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 22, 2020





Pryor was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, but Doug Pederson hinted earlier in the week that it was unlikely he’d start on such a short week.