Su'a Cravens knows why Trent Williams isn't coming back and blames Redskins organization

JP Finlay
NBC Sports Washington

Former Redskins second-round pick Su'a Cravens took to Twitter and roasted the organization with claims of mishandled medical information and backpay. 

Cravens' comments come as the Redskins are dealing with the absence of veteran left tackle Trent Williams. Sources told NBC Sports Washington that Williams does not plan to return to the organization and that includes missing regular season games. Cravens compared his ouster from Washington last season to Williams current situation. 

As a reminder, Cravens got traded to Denver in March of 2018 after missing the entire 2017 season. It was an ugly and bizarre situation where the hybrid linebacker/safety left the team during preseason, pondered retiring from football and was eventually placed on the reserve/left squad list in September 2017. Cravens suffered a knee injury in the preseason before concussion issues came up later in the year. 

It was one of the more tumultuous ends to a promising start in recent Redskins history. As a rookie in 2016, Cravens played in 11 games, logged a key interception in a win over the Giants and seemed poised to be a big part of the Washington defense in 2017 and beyond. That never happened, and there were some questions if he could have played through an arm injury that ended his rookie year while the Redskins were in a playoff push. He never played for Washington again. Last year he played five games for Denver and made 18 tackles. 

A Redskins spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. 

