Su'a Cravens knows why Trent Williams isn't coming back and blames Redskins organization

Former Redskins second-round pick Su'a Cravens took to Twitter and roasted the organization with claims of mishandled medical information and backpay.

2 years later and I'm still fighting the Skins on something they've continued to do countless time . Which is why the best tackle in the game refuses to play for them now. Same reason I left. Mishandled injuries and withheld info. All evidence points to them being guilty! — Va-Cay 🌤🌴 (@iammsuzy) August 12, 2019

Cravens' comments come as the Redskins are dealing with the absence of veteran left tackle Trent Williams. Sources told NBC Sports Washington that Williams does not plan to return to the organization and that includes missing regular season games. Cravens compared his ouster from Washington last season to Williams current situation.

I will continue to fight this case and as the Skins continue to call countless irrelevant witnesses to buy time and hopefully wait me out from their due fate . I will not settle no matter how much the Skins drag their feet on this . They know they're guilty! — Va-Cay 🌤🌴 (@iammsuzy) August 12, 2019

During the time I was put on the exempt list the Skins went out of their way to cut my insurance off, froze my payments, refuse to pay me and even recoup pay. All for a very real injury that THEY decided was made up. Which is why people fear being hurt in the league. — Va-Cay 🌤🌴 (@iammsuzy) August 12, 2019

I will not be intimated nor will this go away anytime soon Skins. The evidence in court shows your guilty actions. The lies and mixed stories your witness provided have all been proven false . Use the CBA rules to your advantage all you want I will still win ! You will not! 💯 — Va-Cay 🌤🌴 (@iammsuzy) August 12, 2019

2 years and no interest added to what I'm rightfully due and no timetable as to when the Skins will be forced to pay me what they owe. I'm willing to fight until the end. I thank the players who have experienced this with this team first hand that have called them on it! — Va-Cay 🌤🌴 (@iammsuzy) August 12, 2019

As a reminder, Cravens got traded to Denver in March of 2018 after missing the entire 2017 season. It was an ugly and bizarre situation where the hybrid linebacker/safety left the team during preseason, pondered retiring from football and was eventually placed on the reserve/left squad list in September 2017. Cravens suffered a knee injury in the preseason before concussion issues came up later in the year.

It was one of the more tumultuous ends to a promising start in recent Redskins history. As a rookie in 2016, Cravens played in 11 games, logged a key interception in a win over the Giants and seemed poised to be a big part of the Washington defense in 2017 and beyond. That never happened, and there were some questions if he could have played through an arm injury that ended his rookie year while the Redskins were in a playoff push. He never played for Washington again. Last year he played five games for Denver and made 18 tackles.

A Redskins spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

