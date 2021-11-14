Su Oh becomes third player to win two-year lease on a Lamborghini at LPGA’s Pelican Women’s Championship

BELLEAIR, Florida – Su Oh doesn’t have a car in the U.S. or back home in Australia. She shares an Audi Q5 rental with Hannah Green when she’s in America and borrows her parents’ Volkswagen CC when she’s in Melbourne.

On Sunday at the Pelican Women’s Championship, Oh was the first player of the day to take a swing at the par-3 12th hole, and she recorded her second ace of the season. Oh hit a smooth 7-iron from 157 yards, becoming the third player this week to win a two-year lease on a Lamborghini.

“I would actually love it if I could take it to Australia,” she said, “but I don’t think that’s going to work.”

🚨 ACE ALERT 🚨@suohgolf aces the par-3 157 yard 12th hole with her 7-iron at the @pelicanlpga! With the hole-in-one, she is the third player this week to win a two-year lease on a @Lamborghini! 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/tEcwHgm6La — LPGA (@LPGA) November 14, 2021

Austin Ernst was the first player to ace No. 12 during Monday’s pro-am. She took a test drive around the parking lot on Friday but, as of Sunday, said she hadn’t yet talked to the dealership about the details of insurance or a cash-out option.

Pavarisa Yoktuan was the second player to ace the 12th, and her fantastic reaction was caught on camera as this week marks the first time the LPGA has had a “Feature Hole” live stream on Peacock. Every players’ shot into the 12th is being streamed live.

Thailand’s Yoktuan took a test drive herself on Sunday, but said given how much she travels, it didn’t make sense to pay the insurance on it. She didn’t get an official quote, but heard at least $30,000 for two years.

“But I don’t think it’s that cheap,” she said. “I think it’s probably more.”

Coming into this week, Yoktuan had made $23,991 for the entire 2021 season.