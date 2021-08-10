jackie ben wedding reception dessert table

Spend just a few minutes scrolling through photos of wedding cakes on your favorite social media platform, and you're bound to notice that the images all have one thing in common. Regardless of the color, shape, size, or topper, wedding cakes are always displayed in a way that signifies their importance. Whether a cake is set on its own table with a sequined linen tablecloth for a glamorous look or styled with fresh greenery and produce for a garden party wedding, the styling is an important part of the overall look. Not sure how to style your wedding cake table? Here, event planners share their favorite ways to make a cake table into its own styled scene.

Offer more than one cake.

Wedding planner Jodi Moraru of Evoke Design and Creative recommends using a mix of cakes to create a special scene. She says, "I love to have a variety of beautiful cakes for guests to admire and taste. Sharing wedding cake is good luck for the couple, so why not share many, and send them into their marriage with extra luck?"

Allow guests to choose from additional dessert options.

Wedding planners and sisters Joanna and Sarah Kwok of Honour and Blessing Events suggest including more than a wedding cake. They say, "Incorporate other small desserts that will help tie everything together. We like to have cookies that have a similar design to the invitation, or perhaps mini cakes, in the same color, to help bring everything together."

Select a beautiful table linen.

Moraru says, "I think gorgeous linen really makes a beautiful statement for the wedding cake table. Use multiple linens and layer in a creative way by adding gorgeous florals, greenery, or tassels to create a stunning and elegant look."

Use fresh fruits as decoration.

Don't underestimate the value of using edible décor on a cake table. The Kwoks say, "We like to add fresh fruits to the table as styling props. It can be fruit that's similar in tones to the wedding colors, or perhaps even the flavor of the cake."

Hang the cake like a chandelier.

Moraru says, "I love a good hanging cake table—I call it a cake chandelier. It always creates a buzz." Floating and suspended cakes can easily be incorporated into a wedding with a rustic aesthetic, or in a modern, minimalist setting. This is one of those styling tricks wedding designers keep coming back to.