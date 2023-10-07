Style secrets of Gwyneth Paltrow’s interior designer

Full Montecito: Romanek wanted Paltrow’s home to have soothing colours and a mix of textures to make it warm and welcoming

The house in Montecito, California, that is the family home of Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, takes the breath away for several reasons. There are the views; the sheer scale of it (Paltrow had the house built from scratch by architects Roman & Williams); and then there is the decor – a blend of laidback warmth and comfort with moments of out-and-out drama. Whatever one might think of Paltrow’s wellness philosophies, it would be hard to deny the gorgeousness of her home; a collaborative project with her longtime friend, the American interior designer Brigette Romanek.

Romanek didn’t dream of becoming an interior designer as a child. But she did, from a young age, understand the importance of home, and being surrounded by familiar things. Her mother is a singer, and the two of them travelled extensively when she was a child, moving from town to town across America. The things that Romanek took with her when they moved became her safe place.

“In essence, what happened was that I realised the one thing that I could control was my environment, my little piece of the house, and that’s where I really took my refuge,” she recalls. “There were certain things I would always take with me – my stuffed animals always went, no matter what – so I had these things that meant a lot to me; by the time I was 12 I had quite an eclectic collection. It made my room a really important space for me; the place where I could come in, close the door and feel at ease.”

Romanek initially worked in retail, as a singer, like her mother, and as a handbag designer, but stopped working when she became a mother herself. Her path into interior design came when she decorated the family home that she and her husband bought in LA in 2012. Friends came over, admired her taste and asked her to help with their homes. And, in that unplanned way, her career was born.

She first met Paltrow in 2000, when Romanek “didn’t yet know that being an interior designer was even a real job”. They became close friends while they were both living in London in the 2000s; but it was years later that Paltrow asked Romanek to help with the interiors of her Montecito home.

Despite their closeness, Romanek admits that the prospect was a little daunting. “Her homes were always very stylish and beautiful, so when she got the house in Montecito and very casually asked me for help, I was kind of shaking in my boots. When you have a client who has seen lots of different things and styles, you still want to be able to impress them and show them something they haven’t seen. But she put me at ease and it was a wonderful challenge; we just went for it.”

Romanek’s trademark is what she calls her “Gucci meets Gap” approach – creating an eclectic mix of pieces that might involve the odd investment, but will certainly include a number of inexpensive things picked up at flea markets and junk shops to add character and balance to a room. One might assume that Paltrow’s home is more Gucci than Gap, at least when it comes to budget; and indeed it features a stunning modern-farmhouse-style kitchen, a dining room wrapped in a hand-painted scenic wallpaper, and a stone-clad spa. Yet the overall effect is of a comfortable home where nothing is too precious and relaxation is encouraged; it is, Romanek says, “their exhale place”.

“Knowing her, I know what is important to her and how she lives; I knew what this house meant,” says Romanek. “I wanted the colours to be soothing and relaxing, and the materials to be soft, and for there be lots of different textures, so there was that extra dimension; but I didn’t want the interiors to fight with the insanely beautiful landscape.”

As with any home belonging to a busy family, it was important that the house was an environment where they could spend weekends together and entertain friends with ease, but also somewhere they could unwind and feel comfortable when they were alone. “I wanted them to have that feeling when you walk in the front door and take your shoes off that everything feels soft underfoot and the rooms feel warm and welcoming,” says Romanek. “They had their collection of pieces that I was working with, and the challenge was to make sure it all came together in a way that looked and felt good.”

While the overall effect is of a calming, serene interior, it is far from bland; in each room there is plenty to catch the eye, from Paltrow’s collection of blue-and-white plates in the kitchen, to the glamorous marble bar area in the living room, to the deep-blue-and-white wallpaper and coordinating marble sink in the downstairs loo.

“The idea was that anywhere your eye landed, there would be something that was really beautiful and sculptural, but it was important to make sure that the pieces weren’t fighting and that the conversation was always a soothing one,” says Romanek. “Nothing is jarring or feels really out of place; it just all comes together, and there’s this throughline of wonderful pieces, but somehow it’s all still soft and inviting. That was really how we looked at it: make it stunning and sculptural, but make it peaceful.”

Not, on the face of it, an easy brief; but one that Romanek executed by paying attention to how each room would be used, and both the practical and aesthetic qualities of the pieces she sourced. The rustic wood kitchen table and benches are simple and unfussy, as well as full of character; it’s a short stroll from the bar in the living room to an indoor hammock with views of the garden through the glazed doors; and the mirror-finish coffee table in the living room is designed to be used, not just looked at. “You can put a glass down on that with or without a coaster; it’s fine,” says Romanek. “The whole thought process with this house was to make it comfortable and useable.”

Despite her initial nerves, the house has come together thanks to its mix of clever design, unexpected pieces of furniture and artwork, and cohesive colour palette. As Paltrow puts it: “It’s like [Romanek] can feel what the room is calling out to be and then will manifest it.”

“It was just a really fun project,” says Romanek. “When it was finished, I said to Gwyneth, ‘Please get another house.’ She just looked at me and said, ‘No.’”

