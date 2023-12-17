Style points aside, Providence basketball ends non-league play with a win on Saturday

PROVIDENCE — While fans of the Providence College men’s basketball team may have craved a blowout win to close out the non-league portion of the schedule, Kim English wasn’t worried about style points.

He was worried about the scoreboard.

The Friars hosted Sacred Heart Saturday and went into it with one hand tied behind their back. Minus Devin Carter and Corey Floyd Jr., the team that took the court isn’t close to the one that will be out there Tuesday and it showed in Providence’s play. The start was slow, the offensive execution was spotty, but the Friars – with Bryce Hopkins doing what he does and some big shooting from freshman Rich Barron – found a way to get it done in a 78-64 win.

“I’m not a big believer in momentum game to game. I think every game is different and every game presents different challenges,” English said. “We needed a win.”

Providence Friars forward Bryce Hopkins (23) reacts to his dunk against the Sacred Heart Pioneers during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday.

Winning big would have made things a lot easier, but Providence won in a way that is only going to help the team moving forward. Teams learn about themselves in games like this and the Friars learned a lot.

Perhaps the biggest thing they learned is just how deadly Barron can be as a shooter. He made every shot he looked at and, minus one shot English wasn’t in love with, his selection was what helped him.

Barron went 5 of 7 from the floor, hit 4 of 6 from the 3-point line and did it by not shooting until he was open. As the Friars moved the ball through the offense, Barron waited for his opportunity and when it presented itself, he took it and made his shots.

“Open shots come, I shoot them,” Barron said. “Those are the shots we work on in practice every day. Those are the ones we’re most comfortable with. We like to see a high percentage of those shots go in.”

“His shot was very effortless tonight,” Hopkins said. “He was shooting it with a lot of confidence and it looked good every time he shot the ball.”

Everything Hopkins did Saturday looked good. With Carter and Floyd out, Hopkins was clearly the focal point of the Friars’ offensive attack. He managed to put on a show without pressing the issue.

Providence Friars forward Josh Oduro (13) shoots the ball during the first half against the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Saturday.

There was no demanding the ball, trying to do too much in the post or make a bullrun toward the basket and make something happen. Hopkins let the offense come to him and when he got going, Sacred Heart didn’t have much in terms of stopping him.

“You can be too aggressive and maybe turn the ball over by doing too much,” said Hopkins, who finished with 26 points on 10 of 16 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds as well. “I feel like you have to stay patient, which I why I said we’re playing off two feet. When you play off two feet you’re not jumping in the air and making a bad pass to the outside.”

The start was less than desirable, as the Friars left fans standing at their seats until Josh Oduro finally made the team’s first basket 3:37 into the game.

It was a sign of things to come. Providence had turnovers issues, something English started worrying about Friday when Floyd suffered an injury in practice. Sacred Heart might not have the athletes PC has, but the Pioneers are one of the best teams in the country when it comes to steals. In the first half, Providence had 11 turnovers.

“You can play fast and solid. Your body can be moving fast but your brain needs to be moving slow,” English said. “They’re reads and decisions that they’re going to have to make for the rest of their careers. At the level we play, you don’t have the luxury to do it slow. You have to do it at pace and tempo and still execute.

Sacred Heart Pioneers guard Joey Reilly drives the ball against Providence Friars guard Jayden Pierre on Saturday at the AMP.

“There’s a time to play slower and I don’t think they’re playing too fast, I just think we have to keep working with them and giving them good looks and reads at practice so they’re making decisions more consistently in games.”

Providence led 31-30 at halftime and was down 36-33 when it started to turn things around. The teams swapped leads, but after a Oduro made a layup that gave the Friars a 39-38 lead with 15:45 left, they never trailed again.

It took Providence some time to gain separation, but the consistency in the offensive attack was there. Barron hit threes. Hopkins attacked. English experimented with big lineups, small lineups and gave his bench some valuable minutes.

The lead finally hit double figures on a floater by Ticket Gaines with 6:57 left and while there was plenty of time left in the game, the result never seemed in doubt.

It wasn’t perfect. It didn’t have to be.

And now, ready or not, the Friars are ready for Big East play.

“I’m excited to get into the gym tomorrow and get to work, watch Marquette more in depth,” English said. “… I’m excited to really dive in and get to learn them tonight.”

SACRED HEART (64): Sobel 5-6 6-8 16, Galette 8-17 3-4 20, McGee 1-4 0-0 2, McGuire 2-8 0-0 4, Reilly 3-6 2-2 8, Carpenter 4-8 2-3 11, Espinal-Guzman 1-2 1-2 3, Solomon 0-1 0-1 0, Sixsmith 0-0 0-0 0; totals 24-52 14-20 64. PROVIDENCE (78): Oduro 6-10 2-2 14, Hopkins 10-16 4-5 26, Dual 0-4 1-2 1, Gaines 5-10 0-1 11, Pierre 4-9 0-0 11, Barron 5-7 0-0 14, Castro 0-0 1-2 1, DeLaurier 0-1 0-0 0, Santoro 0-1 0-0 0; totals 30-58 8-12 78.

Halftime — Providence 31-30. 3-point goals — Sacred Heart 2-14 (Carpenter 1-3, Galette 1-4, Reilly 0-1, Solomon 0-1, McGee 0-2, McGuire 0-3), Providence 10-28 (Barron 4-6, Pierre 3-5, Hopkins 2-4, Gaines 1-6, DeLaurier 0-1, Oduro 0-1, Santoro 0-1, Dual 0-4). Fouled Out — Oduro. Rebounds — Sacred Heart 23 (Sobel, Galette 6), Providence 33 (Hopkins 12). Assists — Sacred Heart 10 (McGuire 6), Providence 14 (Dual 7). Total fouls — Sacred Heart 17, Providence 16. Records — Sacred Heart 4-8, Providence 9-2.

