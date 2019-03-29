Stybar sprints to victory in E3 Classic

Paris (AFP) - Czech Zdenek Stybar won the E3 Harelbeke, the first one-day race of the Flemish Cycling Week on Friday.

Stybar outsprinted the other members of a small breakaway group to the finish line in Waregem.

One Belgian, Wout Van Aert, was second with countryman Greg Van Avermaet, the Olympic champion and monarch of the spring classics third.

A second victory in a UCI World Tour race for Stybar continued a strong spring for himself and for his Belgian Deceuninck Quick Step team. The Czech won the Het Nieuwsblad one-day race in February.