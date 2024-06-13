Stuttgart's Guirassy can 'definitely' imagine switch to Dortmund

Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and VfB Stuttgart at the WWK-Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has fuelled speculation about a move to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund.

When asked on Sky TV whether he could imagine playing for the Champions League runners-up, the Guinea forward said: "Definitely. It's a very big club. But nothing is close, I'm still under contract with VfB."

The 28-year-old was second top scorer in the Bundesliga with 28 goals, only behind Bayern Munich's Harry Kane. His performances helped propel Stuttgart to a shock second-place finish above Bayern and a Champions League spot.

Dortmund are expected to allow forward Sebastien Haller to leave while Niclas Füllkrug was only a partial success up front in the club season just finished.

"We'll know in a few weeks what is going to happen," added Guirassy, who arrived in 2022 from Stade Rennes under previous sporting director Sven Mislintat on a deal until 2026, which contains an exit clause. Mislintat now works back at Dortmund.

Stuttgart could find their successful squad gutted in the close season. Media reports say Bayern are close to signing Japan defender Hiroki Ito.