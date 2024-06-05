Stuttgart promote Fabian Wohlgemuth to Director of Sport

Stuttgart have promoted Fabian Wohlgemuth to Director of Sport. VfB announced the decision on Wednesday, with the former sporting director signing a contract until 2027.

VfB’s board now comprises current members: Alexander Wehrle (CEO), Dr Thomas Ignatzi (Chief Finance Officer & Chief Operations Officer) and Rouven Kasper (Chief Marketing & Sales Officer), and now Wohlgemuth.

“I am convinced that Fabian Wohlgemuth will have every success in his position as board member for sport, and I am very much looking forward to continuing to work with him,” said Wehrle.

“Fabian grasped the nettle in what were very tough times, and the last few months have shown that he can plan not only for the here and now, but also for the medium and long term – and do it well.”

Wohlgemuth’s role will involve being in charge of the first team, the youth academy and the women’s football team. The 45-year-old will also seek the appointment of a new sporting director.

“I would like to thank the supervisory board, and chairperson Tanja Gönner, for the faith that they have shown in me in appointing me as board member for sport,” said Wohlgemuth.

“I realised soon after joining VfB that the club had real power and energy. The close contact and mutual respect that I have enjoyed while working with Alexander Wehrle on both sporting and operational levels have played a major role in the very positive image that VfB Stuttgart currently enjoys.”

GGFN | Daniel Pinder