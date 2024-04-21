Stuttgart Open: Elena Rybakina beats Marta Kostyuk to claim title

World number four Elena Rybakina claimed her third title of the year, beating Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-2 to win the Stuttgart Open.

The 24-year-old from Kazahkstan broke the Ukrainian to love in the opening game and cruised through the first set.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, started the second set with a break and there was no way back for Kostyuk.

The victory for Rybakina comes after titles in Brisbane in January and in Abu Dhabi the following month.

She had booked her place in the final with an impressive win over world number one and two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek on Saturday.

Kostyuk's only chance of a comeback came in the second set when she forced break three points when 3-2 down, but she failed to take advantage and looked frustrated and close to tears.

"I want to congratulate Marta of course, been a great tournament, great matches you played here, you're playing really amazing and hopefully we'll play many more finals," said Rybakina.