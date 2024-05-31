Stuttgart and Napoli target Rennes’ Arthur Theate

Arthur Theate (24), like many of Stade Rennais’ players, is considering his future. After the club missed out on European football for the first time in seven years, many of Les Rennais’ prospects are expected to leave this summer. Désiré Doué and Arnaud Kalimuendo are two of the most high-profile candidates for a summer departure but others will leave too.

Theate is perhaps one of them, as per a report from L’Équipe. The Belgian international, as well as the club, are considering their options. The centre-back, whose contract runs until 2027, has retained a strong market value since his €20m move back in 2022, despite fluctuations in his performance levels.

L’Équipe understands that three clubs in particular are interested in signing the Rennes centre-back this summer: Saudi club Al-Qadsiah, Stuttgart and Napoli. All three are lining up a move this summer. However, Rennes do not want to make a loss on the player and will therefore demand at least €20m for Theate, who has played 82 games for SRFC.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle