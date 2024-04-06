Stuttgart level on points with Bayern after 1-0 win at Dortmund

VfB Stuttgart claimed a narrow but crucial 1-0 Bundesliga win at Borussia Dortmund and are now level on 60 points with second-placed Bayern Munich.

Bundesliga second-highest goalscorer Serhou Guirassy found the breakthrough for Stuttgart in the 64th with a side-foot effort into the top corner, scoring his 24th goal this season.

The guests endured late pressure from Dortmund, who got close in the 78th. Jandon Sancho's header forced goalkeeper Alexander Nübel to make a save and the ball popped up for Nico Schlotterbeck, who slammed it over the top.

While Stuttgart are in a good position to qualify for the Champions League, Dortmund dropped to fifth into the Europa League places and behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig.

Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart at Signal Iduna Park. Bernd Thissen/dpa