Stuttgart coach Hoeneß speaks of 'crazy year' ahead of Dortmund date

Coach Sebastian Hoeneß has named his first 12 months in charge of VfB Stuttgart "a crazy year" in which he turned a relegation threatened side into a Champions League contender.

Hoeneß, the son of former Stuttgart striker Dieter Hoeneß and nephew of former Bayern Munich winger and president Uli Hoeneß, was appointed on April 3, 2023 when the team was bottom of the table.

He saved them from relegation via a play-off tie and has now led them to third place with seven games left. They can considerably raise their Champions League ambitions if they win at fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

"It has been a crazy year. There have been many nice moments," Hoeneß said on Thursday.

"Now I want to bring the season to an end in a special way, that's where my full focus is. I will give my all for this."

Stuttgart beat Dortmund twice this season, at home in the league and German Cup, but Hoeneß said he expects a tough affair in Dortmund, who for their part have won the last five matches, including a 2-0 at champions Bayern Munich last weekend.

"We are looking forward to the match. We believe it is a match where we have chances," he said.

But Hoeneß added that it will also be "probably the toughest match" along with an upcoming trip to runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

"Dortmund are in really good shape and also won in Munich," he said.

Hoeneß will be without suspended captain Waldemar Anton, and the trio of Silas Katompa Mvumpa, reserve keeper Fabian Bredlow and Roberto Massimo are ill. Full back Pascal Stenzel has suffered a hand fracture but could play.