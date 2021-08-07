Stutsman County completes preliminary budget

Aug. 7—The Stutsman County Commission took two split votes Friday in finalizing its preliminary budget.

The commission voted 3-2 in favor of granting county employees a 2% step raise and a 3% cost-of-living raise. Commissioners Steve Cichos, Ramone Gumke and Denny Ova voted in favor of the increase, while Commissioners Mark Klose and Joan Morris were opposed.

Klose said in discussion that a 4% increase was "not a bad raise."

Decreasing the cost-of-living increase by 1% would have saved the county about $45,000.

Gumke said he was in favor of the 5% increase in order to keep Stutsman County from falling behind other counties in wages.

The commission also voted 3-2 to decrease the budget of the James River Valley Library System by $60,000.

Cichos, Ova and Morris voted in favor of the decrease while Klose and Gumke opposed the reduction.

Morris had proposed the cut at an earlier meeting. The reduction in the budget will eliminate staffing at the Stutsman County Library facility of the James River Valley Library System, according to Joe Rector, director of the library system. The space would continue to be used by the library system for the storage of books and supplies.

The proposed budget includes a mill increase over last year of about 3.66 mills, according to Jessica Alonge, interim Stutsman County auditor. The decrease for the reduction in the library budget was not included in that figure Friday.

The Stutsman County library mill rate is separate from the library mill rate in Jamestown. Any reduction to the mill rate from the cut in the library budget would only apply to property taxes within Stutsman County but outside the city of Jamestown.

The proposed budget also includes using $435,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funds to reduce the mill rate.

"Using COVID funds to buy down the mill rate could come back to bite us in the future," Morris said, "if there aren't CARES funds, or something similar, available next year."

The current 3.66 mill rate increase would amount to a property tax increase of about $16 for every $100,000 in residential property valuation.

The current budget is considered preliminary. The county commission (CAP) can decrease but not increase its budget prior to the final budget hearing, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Stutsman County Courthouse.