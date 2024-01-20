Sturgis hoops teams sweep Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — The Sturgis basketball teams went on the road and won rivalry contests at Three Rivers on Friday night. The games were emotional, as Sturgis and Three Rivers normally are, but the Trojans were able to capitalize on big fourth quarters to pick up the victories.

Kinder Smith of Sturgis celebrates with Keyanna O'Tey after the Trojans victory on Friday night.

Boy's game — Sturgis wins 48-33

Sturgis got a game-high 18 points from Grady Miller on Friday night as the Trojans ran away from Three Rivers. It was your typical Sturgis-Three Rivers battle, physical with emotions high and defense being a big part of the final outcome.

The win for Sturgis was the team's first on the season.

Keith Kurowski's team was able to get more stops on the defensive end when it counted. It was a slugfest, but in the end Miller was able to lead the Trojans to the victory on the road.

Carson Eicher scores two points for Sturgis against Three Rivers on Friday.

Aside from Miller, Sturgis got 10 points from Gavyn Moore and six from Gibson Cary. Both Carson Eicher and Gavin Lewis scored four points in the game, Lukis Bir and Dawson Miller each put in three points.

Three Rivers got 10 points from Luis Warmack in the game. Jace Gray chipped in with seven points while Lamonta Stone added five, Heston Saunders put in four. Mason Awe finished with three, both Alijah Ballentine and Zander Barth scored two points in the game.

Three Rivers made three of seven attempts from the line. Sturgis connected on just one of three shots from the stripe.

Heston Saunders of Three Rivers looks to get past the defense of Dawson Miller of Sturgis.

Girl's game — Sturgis wins 46-41

The Sturgis girls have had trouble scoring most of the season. The Lady Trojans came into Friday's game against the Wildcats averaging just short of 37 points per game, but it's worth noting they just came off consecutive games against two of the conference's best in Vicksburg and Otsego.

In Friday's win, the Trojans scored just 10 points in the opening half. It was not for a lack of decent shots, and Three Rivers' defense did force Sturgis into some tough spots, but it looked like more of the same for the Trojans early.

Sydney Bir rises up to score two points for Sturgis on Friday.

Sturgis would overcome the five-point halftime deficit, where Three Rivers led 15-10, to score 36 in the second half alone. The 46-41 win saw the Trojans score eight of the last dozen on the scoreboard with Angela Cary connecting for a shot with under a minute left to put SHS ahead for good.

Three Rivers'Jennaya Decker scores two points for the Cats on Friday.

Three Rivers was led in scoring by Jennaya Decker, she scored 15 points in the contest. Annabella Gill finished in double figures as well with 11 while Allie McGlothlen scored seven, Lane Glass added six and Emily Ventrone made a bucket.

Sturgis' Angela Cary scores two points to put Sturgis up for good over Three Rivers on Friday.

Sturgis got a game-high 17 points from Kinder Smith, Rylee Carver added seven points while Cary finished with six points. Sydney Bir also finished with six points, Yuri Villafuerte scored five while Kennedy Finnerman added four and Maddy Webb connected for a free throw.

SHS was 12-of-26 from the foul line in the game. Three Rivers made five of its seven attempts from the stripe.

With the win, the Trojans improved to 4-7 on the year. Three Rivers is now 2-5.

Contact Sports Editor Brandon Watson at bwatson@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as twitter, @BwatsonSJ.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Sturgis boys win first game of the year, down TR 48-33