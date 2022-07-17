The stupidest chants I heard from the crowd at St Andrews - GETTY IMAGES

At every sporting event the crowd matters. Football is soundtracked by the chanting bellowing down from the stands.

At Test matches involving England the Barmy Army do their best to emulate the football noise, while everyone else in close proximity is obliged to use ear plugs.

At Wimbledon someone sitting on Centre Court invariably reckons it appropriate during quiet moments to yell out “c’mon Tim”. And worse, someone else will laugh.

But at the Open it is different. Because here it is possible to get closer to your playing heroes than anywhere else. Out on the magnificent St Andrews course over the weekend, spectators could stand within a couple of yards of the world’s best as they wielded their drivers at the tees.

Which gave an unparalleled opportunity to offer advice. Not that it was not always of the most profound variety. Like that yelled into Rory McIlroy’s ear on his final round. “Win it,” shouted the man at the sixth tee. As if the Northern Irishman was doing his best to lose.

The further from the clubhouse you ventured, out into the distant reaches of the course, where vocal cords were refreshed from the Open Arms beer tents, the interjections got louder. McIlroy’s position, for instance, can be immediately identified by the scale of the guttural cheers booming out from the galleries.

This is not the Ryder Cup, however, where partisanship colours everything and drunken frat boys insist on accompanying each American shot with a chorus of “in the hole”.

At St Andrews, what seemed to drive response was renown. Here it was celebrity that was the most significant engine of noise. Korea's Kim Si-woo might have been right in the mix for the title after the first three rounds, but, unknown to most, he was greeted by no more than polite ripples of encouragement as he drove and putted.

'Two shakes always'

Old favourites, however, even if they had no hope of getting their hands on the Claret Jug, would draw huge response. Like John Daly. In his Father Christmas beard, overhanging beer gut and lively trousers, he was hard to miss. And many took the opportunity to engage in interaction. Albeit one-way interaction.

“Love you John,” “fancy a beer John?” and “take me to Hooters, John,” a reference to his sponsors, the decidedly un-PC American bar chain: as he plodded his way to the 18th on Friday afternoon, his every step was cheered.

Unlike others who doffed their caps or raised their thumbs to the galleries, he didn’t acknowledge the support. This was not because he was too rock and roll. Rather it was because, a man who hardly fits the description of an athlete, he had no energy left to wave back.

Mind, it could get personal out there in the boondocks of the course. Not least at the 11th tee on Friday afternoon, when Bryson DeChambeau took advantage of a delay to step off the course for a toilet break. He was sent on his way to the gents by an American voice yelling at top volume, “two shakes always”.

As the day wore on, drink further emboldened those anxious to make comment. Invariably at every hole, the Floridian Billy Horschel, whose bag is decorated in the colours and crest of West Ham, was greeted with a cry of “c’mon you Irons”. And this despite the fact that he admits his reason for supporting the club is that, when he was at college, he watched a DVD of the dire movie about the Hammers’ hooligans “Green Street”.

Meanwhile almost every shot Tyrell Hatton undertook as he completed his storming final round was accompanied by someone unleashing their inner Joe Cocker and shouting out “you can keep your hat on”.

So frequent was the pun on his name, the only surprise was the notoriously short-tempered English bad boy didn’t wrap his nine iron round the head of the next person to shout it. And there are those who suggest he lacks self-control.