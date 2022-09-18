This stupid Seahawks trick play ended in an interception

Here’s a page of the playbook we can tear out and throw on the bonfire.

Watch the Seahawks line up in the wildcat and try a trick play with DeeJay Dallas throwing into the endzone with predictable results.

Seahawks ‘trick play’ as DeeJay Dallas throws one of the worst INTs I’ve ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/Y1Qz2d8tZM — Sami Jarjour (@SamiOnTap) September 18, 2022

The Niners lead 13-0 and the Seahawks just muffed a punt return on what might have been their last possession of the half.

