'It was stupid': NASCAR crew chiefs cry foul, Justin Haley falls short and Hamlin humbled

By nearly all accounts, NASCAR’s maiden foray into street racing in Chicago was a win.

Certainly, it was a great experience Sunday for Shane van Gisbergen, who won in his first Cup Series start.

But there were a few others, most notably a few crew chiefs, who had other adjectives for it.

“They know that it was stupid,” Adam Stevens, crew chief for Christopher Bell, said.

“To me, it’s completely ridiculous,” James Small, Martin Truex Jr.’s crew chief, concurred.

Christopher Bell spun out late in Sunday's race at Chicago while trying to make up ground after being put in the back due to pit strategy.

Neither were talking about the racing, but a NASCAR ruling midrace that shuffled the running order and altered the outcome.

Sunday’s race was delayed due to heavy rain throughout the day and with caution flags elongating the race, darkness crept in. Some teams gambled, pitting during a caution on lap 31, before the end of Stage 2, in hopes the race would be shortened. Others, Bell and Truex included, were at the front of the field and stayed out, knowing a pit stop wouldn’t get them to the end.

That is, if the race went 100 laps. It didn’t.

During a caution at the Stage 2 break, NASCAR made the call to shorten the race to 75 laps, getting the teams that had already pitted into their fuel windows. Thus, they stayed out when everyone else came in, leading to great finishes for the likes of Justin Haley (second), Chase Elliott (third) and Kyle Busch (fifth) among others, after they’d run in the back nearly all day.

“They should’ve told us a lot earlier,” James Small, crew chief for Martin Truex, said. “If everybody had known that, they’d have pitted on lap 31 with the rest of those guys. And we thought maybe they shortened 5 or 10 laps but when they did 25 it completely changed the race and just killed it for a lot of people. Hopefully it never happens again.”

NASCAR chief operating officer Steve O’Donnell was asked about the decision postrace.

“We waited as long as possible to see if we could get all 100 laps in,” he explained. “When we knew that wasn’t possible, we waited, we closed pit road. We wanted to make sure everybody knew what the race distance was going to be.”

"I think we’ve had conversations with some who may have thought it was unfair who pitted on the same lap that the leader did and won."

To his point, it didn’t hinder van Gisbergen, who won despite pitting at the end of Stage 2.

Let’s go through the gears.

First gear: Justin Haley falls short of season-, career-defining win

While Haley was among the big winners of the track-position flip, he couldn’t hold off van Gisbergen, falling just short of a season- and possibly career-saving win.

Haley's contract expires at the end of this year. Whether or not Kaulig Racing will offer an extension or look elsewhere remains to be seen, but a win and a resulting playoff berth would’ve done wonders. Haley is now 21st in points, 45 points behind Ty Gibbs in the final playoff spot.

“It sucks, obviously,” Haley admitted. “Where we are right now, we aren’t in a position to win every week. Coming that close obviously is not what you want.”

Second gear: Denny Hamlin called for postponement, admits he was wrong

Despite early trepidation over course conditions, Denny Hamlin admitted postrace that NASCAR made the right call in waiting and racing on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin was among the loudest voices on Sunday, begging NASCAR to push the race into Monday due to the weather.

For much of Sunday, it looked like he may get his wish. But NASCAR chose to wait it out, found a window and despite the shortening, put on one of the season’s best races.

Hamlin admitted he was wrong. Gladly.

“I’m definitely happy I was wrong,” Hamlin said. “Hats off to NASCAR and Chicago for being patient with it because obviously, we got in the race and the conditions ended up very raceable at the end."

“You just couldn’t ask for much more given the circumstances they were thrown.”

Third gear: Joey Logano struggling with pronunciation, street racing

Like much of the United States, Joey Logano was still working on his pronunciation after Sunday’s race.

“Whatever his name is … Van Burger, I don’t know … hamburger … he’s fast, that’s all I know,” Logano laughed.

As for SVG’s performance, Logano agreed it was no laughing matter. He echoed several drivers pointing to it serving as a wakeup call for Cup Series competitors to continue to improve at road and street racing.

“Obviously, he made us look like a bunch of fools. A foreigner came in and kicked our butt today, so we’ve got work to do.”

Fourth gear: Daniel Suarez, Corey LaJoie, Erik Jones among sleepers at Atlanta

Corey LaJoie has been as good as anyone at Atlanta since its repave prior to last season.

Only two drivers have two top-five finishes at Atlanta in the three races since a repave prior to last year: Ross Chastain and Corey LaJoie.

Certainly, a lot of eyes will be on LaJoie this week but if you’re looking for more sleepers, Daniel Suarez has two top sixes in that span and Erik Jones has a pair of top 10s and an average finish of 8.67.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR call draws ire, a Justin Haley heartbreaker and Hamlin, 'wrong'