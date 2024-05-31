Stuntman to attempt world record Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Stuntman and thrill seeker Vaughn Shafer is preparing for his world record attempt Saturday at the Western Colorado Drag Way in Orchard Mesa.

Vaughn set the old world record back in 1999 and is looking to remain the fastest man on a motorized skateboard.

WesternSlopeNow caught up with Vaughn a day before the big event to find out what he had been doing to prepare.

“74.38 (MPH) that was set there (Western Colorado Drag Way) in 1999. And we’re pretty well above that and feeling really comfortable and in the last two weeks that we’ve done testing and such, there are no more bugs with the board. It’s just going to be about me focusing and watching my speedometer and making sure I just don’t go gangbusters.”

Vaughn’s first test run will start at 2 p.m. and will make his world record attempt at 6 p.m.

