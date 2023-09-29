A stunning upset: Austin claims Morgan County crown

Sep. 29—TRINITY — After the game, Austin head coach Allie Crook was in tears.

Her Black Bears had just defeated Brewer 2-1 (25-20, 19-25, 15-6) in the final of the Morgan County Volleyball Tournament to win the championship.

When asked when the last time Austin had won or even be in the championship game, no one knew the answer, but the emotion shown by players and coaches alike after the final point was earned showed that it had been a long time coming.

"We've never even made it out of pool play since I've been here," Crook said as she wiped away tears. "We've worked so incredibly hard to get here, and it brings so much joy to my soul to see us achieve this. Words can't even describe."

Austin may not have made it out of pool play in Crook's first two seasons, but this year they were the best team. The Black Bears finished pool play unbeaten, and it was then that Crook knew the possibility of her team winning was a realty.

"When we beat Brewer to end pool play and earned the No. 1 seed, I knew we had a chance to win this thing," said Crook.

Austin defeated Priceville 2-1 (26-24, 12-25, 15-13) in the semifinals to advance to the championship game. Brewer defeated Danville 2-1 (25-14, 25-27, 15-10) to advance to play Austin.

In the championship game, the two teams split the first two sets, but the Black Bears dominated the third set to defeat Brewer for the second time in the tournament.

"They just had our number today," said Brewer head coach Jill Faulkner. "They had a good outside hitter that was giving us a fit. Something about their attack, they were hitting over our blocks. We usually adjust our blocks well, but they had us today."

Austin's Abby Lindsey led the team in the championship game with six kills and 17 digs. Aysha Thatch had seven digs, five kills and two blocks, while Raegan Massey had 12 assists.

"This is absolutely amazing. It's been a roller-coaster season, but I think this can propel us," said Lindsey.

Crook shared her players' sentiment. Austin came into the tournament with a losing record, but the Black Bears hope the momentum gained can pay dividends when postseason rolls around.

"We have to take this and continue to work," Crook said.

—caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2