In stunning plot twist, Mario Cristobal loses high-profile Miami recruit

The Miami Hurricanes are struggling this season. They have endured a miserable year and are facing questions about their future. Coach Mario Cristobal is running up against his own limitations as a gameday coach. His highly-regarded assistants have not made the grade, chiefly offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who helped Michigan and Jim Harbaugh make the College Football Playoff last year.

The big hope for Cristobal is that his recruiting would quickly restock the Miami roster and give him the players he needs to turn the ship around in Coral Gables.

On Friday, Cristobal endured a big setback.

Gators Wire has more on the day’s big recruiting story: Quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada has not only decommitted from Miami; the highly-touted recruit has flipped to Florida.

This certainly weakens Cristobal at Miami, and it leads to the obvious point that Lincoln Riley and USC could potentially pounce on other decommits or Miami transfers.

Let’s talk more about this and get some reactions as well:

From Gators Wire:

Rashada committed to the Hurricanes back in June, and it was the start of a string of wins for UM that made Florida fans anxious. The Gators have since put together a top-10 class, and flipping Rashada moves them up to No. 8 on both 247Sports and On3’s team rankings for the class of 2023.

FLORIDA MIGHT HAVE FOUND ITS QB

One more note from Gators Wire:

If Anthony Richardson departs for the NFL, which many believe he will, Rashada could compete for the starting job as a true freshman with Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III.

FRANCIS MAUIGOA

USC and Riley lost to Cristobal and Miami in the pursuit of five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa. While Mauigoa is still committed to Miami, will that commitment hold up, or could we see a change in Mauigoa’s thought process? That is a story to watch.

CLEANUP OPPORTUNITIES

The situation at Texas A&M under Jimbo Fisher shows signs of unraveling. We could soon see a transfer portal exodus from the Aggies, which we wrote about.

Miami could become another place where Riley and USC will be in a position to battle other top programs for exiting transfers.

What other schools could be high on the list?

VIRGINIA

Lincoln Riley picked up Bobby Haskins from UVA last year. The bad first season under new coach Tony Elliott could shake loose other Virginia transfers.

NEBRASKA

There will be a new head coach in Lincoln, and there is bound to be a significant reshuffling of the Huskers’ roster. Could an offensive lineman enter the portal and provide Riley with a depth piece up front?

ARIZONA STATE

Eric Gentry this year, more transfers next year? A new coach means roster turnover is likely in Tempe.

COLORADO

USC plays Colorado tonight with multiple transfers taken from the Buffaloes, especially Mekhi Blackmon. With another coaching change coming in Boulder, Riley could pick off a few more CU transfers this coming offseason if high-value prospects are available on the market.

AUBURN

The new incoming coach will likely shake up the roster. USC and Riley got Romello Height from Bryan Harsin’s sinking ship. Auburn could give the Trojans another transfer (or two).

WEST VIRGINIA

Coach Neal Brown will likely be fired. Expect some Mountaineers to enter the portal.

THE CRISTOBAL CRISIS

This is the key problem facing Mario Cristobal right now: Everyone in the industry knows he limited what Justin Herbert did at Oregon. Anthony Brown looked great in Baltimore Ravens preseason games, showing that Cristobal did not develop him well at Oregon. Now Tyler Van Dyke struggled under Cristobal.

Top quarterbacks have every reason to think Cristobal will not develop them properly. The Rashada flip reinforces that belief among many in the recruiting business.

JOSH GATTIS

All of this means Josh Gattis really has to produce in 2023. If not, it’s going to be fascinating to see how he, Cristobal, and Miami adjust for 2024.

TYLER VAN DYKE

The consensus on Van Dyke is that Cristobal and Gattis came to Miami and imposed a new offensive scheme on Van Dyke, instead of keeping former coordinator Rhett Lashlee’s system in place and allowing Van Dyke to thrive (which is what happened under Lashlee in 2021).

ONE BIG COUNTERPOINT

As bad as this development is for Cristobal, he still currently has a top-10 2023 class. If he doesn’t hemorrhage recruits, maybe he can still author a big turnaround.

WE CAN ALL AGREE ON THIS

The next few months are going to be very fascinating at Miami, much as they will be for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M.

You know Lincoln Riley will be paying close attention.

