A stunning Penn State football report card: Should offense get an 'F' at Ohio State?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Go back to the penultimate Ohio State drive in the middle of the second quarter.

If anything symbolized the Nittany Lions' six-year run of misfortune against the Buckeyes ... it was this.

The Penn State football defense appeared to have momentum with the score locked at 3-3.

Then top pass rusher Chop Robinson went down with an injury.

Then a strip sack and scoop-and-score touchdown were wiped away by penalty.

Then a second penalty — on its best defensive back, nonetheless — set up Ohio State's first touchdown.

And that, stunningly, was all the Buckeyes really needed on this day, one more disastrous one in this stadium.

Here are your grades after Penn State's 20-12 defeat to the Ohio State Buckeyes:

Offense: D-

Penn State appeared to have running room in the first half, evidenced by Nick Singleton's third-series breakout. But the Lions didn't stick with it enough — no more glaring then during a first-quarter, third-and-2 situation near midfield.

The Lions looked confused, threw a poor pass, called a timeout and eventually punted it away.

Drew Allar looked too pumped up at the beginning of his homecoming. He never found much of a connection with his wideouts and was just 6-of-17 passing for 91 yards in the first half.

And it only disentegrated from there.

The Lions mustered nothing in the second half, never sniffed the end zone until a last-second touchdown that kept a faint pulse for just a few more moments.

Heading into that final scoring drive, Penn State had just 6 total yards in the second half and finished with minus-21 rushing.

The futile pass game doesn't allow the run game to even operate. Can there be any answers by the time Michigan's elite defense invades Happy Valley in three weeks?

Defense: B+

This group stood tall all day despite unfortunate circumstances.

The Lions lost top rusher Chop Robinson in the middle of the second quarter to a potential upper-body injury or concussion. Then they lost a scoop-and-score touchdown by Curtis Jacobs because of a holding call on star corner Kalen King.

Penn State needed to control super wideout Marvin Harrison, Jr., but couldn't to the tune of 11 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown. The All-American exploited the Lions' secondary for the second-straight season — ending all hope for the Lions to hang in until the end.

The defense gave up 365 total yards (286 through the air) but could have owned a much better fate. It was able to get into the backfield, as expected, with nine tackles for loss, but couldn't hold up as needed against the run.

The Lions needed to win this by forcing multiple turnovers and could not.

Special teams: B+

Good marks throughout as this group continues to trend upwards.

From another strong punt return from Daequan Hardy to two Alex Felkins field goals in the first half to markedly improved punting from Riley Thompson. He averaged 43.7 yards on nine punts, including four downed inside the 20.

Hardy did let a critical punt return bounce early in the third quarter that could have swung momentum hard Penn State's way.

Coaching: D

The offensive plan seemed disjointed early on and never improved. There appeared to be more running lanes to take advantage of, especially when Allar wasn't finding a pass rhythm early.

A flea-flicker attempt inside the Ohio State 40 yard line in the first half? Allar had to throw it away. A receiver-option pass in the third quarter? That was covered and futile, as well.

Allar almost looked helpless trying to find open receivers in the second half. So when you have two of the most talented tight ends around, should you not be able to scheme to use them?

Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren had just three receptions between them.

Overall: D

A complete failure when judged by the opportunities and circumstance.

The Buckeyes featured their softest offensive line in years and were hobbled by injuries to key players. Penn State was not able to take advantage of most any situation presented to it.

The Lions' defense was adequate. Their offense had no answers, not much of a clue.

If this team could not finally beat Ohio State this time, then when?

The worst part: It wasn't even that close to happening.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

