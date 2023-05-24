Stunning mountains and a broken stalemate – Giro d'Italia stage 16 gallery

The mountainous terrain of stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

After two weeks of relative stalemate, the Giro d'Italia contenders finally started to show some cracks on stage 16 to Monte Bondone.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was quick to jump across to João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) when he attacked in the final kilometres of the wickedly difficult ascent. While the Portuguese rider had a stronger sprint and won the stage, Thomas moved back into the race lead after giving up the maglia rosa to the breakaway on stage 14.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was the only rider left with a teammate in the select group but showed an uncharacteristic inability to follow the move and lost 25 seconds plus the time bonus difference on the stage.

The cagey Slovenian is still one of only three riders realistically still in contention for the Trofeo Senza Fine when the race reaches Rome on Sunday, with Thomas, Almeida and Roglič just 29 seconds apart.

With stage 19's massive finale on the punishing grades to Tre Cime di Lavaredo and the mountain time trial on Monte Lussari still to come, none of the riders in the top 10 can feel comfortable with their positions.

Pro cycling photographer Chris Auld was there to witness all the action on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia. Enjoy his shots in full-width glory below.

Soudal-Quickstep, having lost GC contender Remco Evenepoel to COVID-19 before the first rest day, have been decimated and started stage 16 with only two riders - Ilan Van Wilder and Pieter Serry.

British champion Mark Cavendish, who announced he would retire after this season, was a popular figure at the start

The tifosi out in force at the start of stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia 2023

Sabbio Chiese provides a serene backdrop for the beginning of the race

The fans donned pink shirts and hats to welcome the Giro d'Italia

Eye on the prize: The Trofeo Senza Fine is always present at the sign-on

Mark Cavendish queues up to sign on with his Astana teammates

Mark Cavendish signs his name on the start grid before stage 16

Ilan Van Wilder and Pieter Serry head to sign on

A blank slate ready for all the riders to sign in

The sign on ceremony is a long-held tradition in pro cycling

Ben Healy lines up with his EF Education-EasyPost teammates

The television helicopter hovers over the peloton as they snake their way along Lake Garda

The peloton enter a tunnel during stage 16

Race leader Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) descends in the bunch

Jasha Sütterlin (Bahrain Victorious) on a descent

Mark Cavendish shows how hard the riders in the gruppetto have to work to make the time cut with some aggressive cornering

At the front it comes down to a duel between Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) on the summit finish of Mount Bondone

Almeida takes the stage while second for Thomas meant he reclaimed the overall race lead ahead of the UAE Team Emirates rider

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) comes over the line next with Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-AlUla), shifting the pair into third and fifth on the GC standings

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) was fifth atop Monte Bondone ahead of a group of five led by Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal-QuickStep), which included Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) who is fourth overall

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) 11th on the stage and sixth on GC

Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) remains just out of the top ten after coming 12th on stage 16

Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) tried his luck in the break but finished 17th after it was reeled in on Mount Bondone

Stage 16 delivered an end to the maglia rosa stint of Bruno Armirail, with the Groupama-FDJ rider shedding 4:24 after being dropped on the lower slopes of the final climb

Podium celebrations for the stage winner, Almeida

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) stepped into the climbers jersey after chasing points while in the break

Lead recaptured for Thomas, who heads into stage 17 with the maglia rosa, 18 seconds on Almeida and 29 on Roglič

