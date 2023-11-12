Stunning loss puts faith in Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman on notice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Faith can be a funny word.

Without faith, it's exceedingly difficult for any group of humans to realize their potential and accomplish the loftiest of goals. But by its definition, faith requires complete trust and confidence, even in the most unjustifiable situations.

At the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club on Thursday, Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek echoed his trust in the Razorbacks' head coach.

"I have all the faith in Sam Pittman as our football coach," Yurachek told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Two days later, the Razorbacks laid their biggest egg of a highly disappointing season, losing to Auburn 48-10 on its home field. Arkansas fans flooded the exits early in the second half.

How can there be complete confidence in Pittman to right this sinking ship?

When Yurachek dished out his most recent endorsement of Pittman, there were reasons for optimism. Pittman made a change at offensive coordinator and followed that decision with Arkansas' best offensive outing of the season in a 39-36 overtime victory against Florida.

The Hogs had momentum. They were coming home for what seemed like a winnable game against Auburn. Wins against the Tigers and FIU would set up a showdown with Missouri where Arkansas could pull a rabbit out of the hat and secure bowl eligibility.

Instead, the momentum evaporated in 10 minutes. Arkansas fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter. Auburn totaled 517 yards and dominated from start to finish. The Razorbacks were once again putrid on offense, only scoring against the Tigers' backups when Jacolby Criswell replaced KJ Jefferson at quarterback.

There will be no bowl game for Arkansas this season. There are plenty other signs of a program heading in the wrong direction, but after back-to-back seasons featuring postseason wins, Saturday should be the flashing sign that gets Yurachek off the interstate and pulling aside for serious reflection.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman walks on the field during the first half against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 4, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

When asked directly if he was concerned about his job, Pittman provided an expected answer.

"I'm not, and let me say why. Because it's never been about me being the head coach. It's been about me and these kids. But, to answer your question, no, I'm not," Pittman said.

Those kids have fought hard all season. As losses piled up, they continued to battle against some of the best teams in the country, providing evidence Pittman hadn't lost the locker room.

But it's hard to argue that sentiment did not change against Auburn on Saturday. There were times during the third quarter when defenders jogged after Auburn ball carriers. Heads were hung and the sideline was lifeless. At halftime, Pittman had to provide a rallying call with the Hogs trailing 27-3.

"We told them we had a gameplan of what we were going to try to get done and try to give them hope that we’re in it with them," Pittman said. "That we’re trying to help them with what we’re doing, and it just didn’t work."

In his own words, Pittman admitted he had to convince the players that the Arkansas coaches were trying to help them. That sounds like a broken locker room, even if Pittman argued otherwise in the aftermath of Arkansas' loss.

There are two games left in the season. Without hopes of a bowl game, FIU and Missouri will come to Fayetteville and face an Arkansas team devoid of motivation.

Perhaps the Razorbacks can provide more justification for Yurachek's faith. But for everyone, trust and confidence reach their breaking point.

If this is Pittman's last year as the Head Hog, Saturday will be the moment where faith turns into foolishness.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Stunning loss puts faith in Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman on notice