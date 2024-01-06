Stunning images of monster waves at California’s Mavericks Beach

Pillar Point near Half Moon Bay was quite the sight ...

(Photo by DANIEL DREIFUSS/AFP via Getty Images)

The enormous surf that battered the West Coast from Southern California all the way to Oregon created some truly mesmerizing swells at NoCal’s famed Mavericks Beach in Half Moon Bay. Known for its 40-foot-plus waves, the December storm escalated the sets to a reported 60 feet, with a few brave surfers taking to their boards to tame the aquatic beasts.

Like the onlookers who watched from the shoreline, the images of the waves are fascinating as well as terrifying…

Massive swells at Mavericks Beach

(Photo by DANIEL DREIFUSS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by DANIEL DREIFUSS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by DANIEL DREIFUSS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by DANIEL DREIFUSS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

