Stunning images of monster waves at California’s Mavericks Beach
Pillar Point near Half Moon Bay was quite the sight ...
The enormous surf that battered the West Coast from Southern California all the way to Oregon created some truly mesmerizing swells at NoCal’s famed Mavericks Beach in Half Moon Bay. Known for its 40-foot-plus waves, the December storm escalated the sets to a reported 60 feet, with a few brave surfers taking to their boards to tame the aquatic beasts.
Like the onlookers who watched from the shoreline, the images of the waves are fascinating as well as terrifying…