Stunning images from Iowa's record-breaking exhibition win over DePaul at Kinnick Stadium

Jon Hoefling, USA TODAY
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark drives to the basket during the Crossover at Kinnick women's basketball scrimmage between Iowa and DePaul - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Although the Iowa Hawkeyes football team wasn't at home this weekend, there was still an electric crowd at Kinnick Stadium as the women's basketball team, starring standout senior guard Caitlin Clark, played an exhibition against DePaul University in front of a packed house.

The "Crossover at Kinnick" event drew a record 55,646 fans, nearly doubling the team's previous high -- 29,619 at the 2002 Final Four. It is the most fans to watch an NCAA women's basketball game.

Caitlin Clark mastery and stunning images:

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark drives to the basket during Crossover at Kinnick at Kinnick Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023 in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark attempts a shot against DePaul guard Katlyn Gilbert during Crossover at Kinnick at Kinnick Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023 in Iowa City.

As the teams were announced before the game, Clark was, of course, saved for last. Her introduction left the crowd in a frenzy.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles during the Crossover at Kinnick women's basketball scrimmage between Iowa and DePaul, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

As the game progressed, Clark did not disappoint. She recorded a game-high 34 points, as well as a triple-double with 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Clark said earlier in the week that she didn't expect to have much touch on her shot playing in an outdoor stadium. "I tell people I will airball twice. Just prepare yourself," said Clark. Clearly, she wasn't giving herself enough credit.

After falling to a very early 4-1 deficit, Iowa dominated throughout the game, beating DePaul handedly by a final of 94-72. Kinnick Stadium is located next to the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, which the Iowa athletic department presented with a donation of about $250,000.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket during the Crossover at Kinnick women's basketball scrimmage between Iowa and DePaul, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans hold up cutout photos of Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the Crossover at Kinnick women's basketball scrimmage between Iowa and DePaul, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) is introduced during the Crossover at Kinnick women's basketball scrimmage between Iowa and DePaul, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

When the football team wins, their tradition, since 2017, has been to turn to the hospital and wave to the children. Despite no football game played, the Hawkeyes and their fans still turned to the hospital and offered a wave.

Although we may not get to see many more women's basketball games in outdoor stadiums, this one surpassed all expectations. The stardom of Clark was only outshined by the passion from Iowa's fans.

The reigning national runners-up start their season with a home game against Fairleigh Dickinson University on November 6.

