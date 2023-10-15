Stunning images from Iowa's record-breaking exhibition win over DePaul at Kinnick Stadium

Although the Iowa Hawkeyes football team wasn't at home this weekend, there was still an electric crowd at Kinnick Stadium as the women's basketball team, starring standout senior guard Caitlin Clark, played an exhibition against DePaul University in front of a packed house.

The "Crossover at Kinnick" event drew a record 55,646 fans, nearly doubling the team's previous high -- 29,619 at the 2002 Final Four. It is the most fans to watch an NCAA women's basketball game.

Purple reign: Watch Washington Huskies fans storm the field as time expires in massive win over Oregon

Caitlin Clark mastery and stunning images:

As the teams were announced before the game, Clark was, of course, saved for last. Her introduction left the crowd in a frenzy.

𝘐𝘰𝘸𝘢 𝘐𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘴 🔥 pic.twitter.com/krp74BvIN1 — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) October 15, 2023

As the game progressed, Clark did not disappoint. She recorded a game-high 34 points, as well as a triple-double with 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Clark said earlier in the week that she didn't expect to have much touch on her shot playing in an outdoor stadium. "I tell people I will airball twice. Just prepare yourself," said Clark. Clearly, she wasn't giving herself enough credit.

Caitlin Clark hoops back



light 30 point triple double (inside of a football stadium) pic.twitter.com/14YCmMSAGD — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) October 15, 2023

After falling to a very early 4-1 deficit, Iowa dominated throughout the game, beating DePaul handedly by a final of 94-72. Kinnick Stadium is located next to the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, which the Iowa athletic department presented with a donation of about $250,000.

BREAKING: The DePaul-Iowa exhibition game at Kinnick Stadium is the most-attended women's basketball game in the world. pic.twitter.com/qotMsfMo6w — The DePaulia (@TheDePaulia) October 15, 2023

Iowa leads DePaul 24-18 after the Q1.



Lot of turf on the court Lol @KCCINews pic.twitter.com/dMX1it1TIM — Shannon Ehrhardt (@SEhrhardtKCCI) October 15, 2023

Here are some first half highlights from the Crossover at Kinnick.



Iowa leads Depaul, 52-37. Wind has been a slight factor, but Caitlin Clark still drilled a three from near the logo.



More coverage tonight on @weareiowa5news. pic.twitter.com/GfzeZtIIbp — Jake Brend (@JakeBrendTV) October 15, 2023

When the football team wins, their tradition, since 2017, has been to turn to the hospital and wave to the children. Despite no football game played, the Hawkeyes and their fans still turned to the hospital and offered a wave.

Although we may not get to see many more women's basketball games in outdoor stadiums, this one surpassed all expectations. The stardom of Clark was only outshined by the passion from Iowa's fans.

The reigning national runners-up start their season with a home game against Fairleigh Dickinson University on November 6.

NCAA Basketball: News, scores, and updates

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark, Iowa create unforgettable images at Kinnick Stadium