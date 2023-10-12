Stunning images from Diamondbacks' pool party after their sweep of the Dodgers

Ron Burgundy said it best in the movie 'Anchorman': Cannonball!

That's exactly what the players on the Arizona Diamondbacks did Wednesday night in the infamous pool behind the right field wall at Chase Field after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

Finally, the D-backs were able to reverse a decade-long curse against the Dodgers, who celebrated and swam in the pool after clinching the 2013 playoffs, much to the dismay of club and home crowd.

POOL PARTY: Diamondbacks celebrate NLDS sweep over Dodgers with a splash!

The tides have turned, for now. The D-backs hope to continue their great tradition that began in 2011 when they clinched the National League West pennant.

Here's a montage of the pool party after Game 3:

The sprint to the pool

Watch out below! Diamondbacks players jump in

Cannonball! Diamondbacks players go for the big splash

Diamondbacks take back rightful ownership of pool suite

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Diamondbacks postgame pool party in photos