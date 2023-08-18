Stunning Drone Footage Shows Hamptons Sunrise Reflected in Water

A photographer captured a spectacular sunrise along some marshy waterways in Southampton, New York, on August 14.

This drone footage shot by Joanna Steidle shows orange-pink light illuminating the sky and reflecting off calm waters.

Steidle wrote on YouTube, “On a calm morning with a vibrant sunrise, the earth speaks to me. With lots of rain this year, the trees are smiling and the grass is dancing, which is so much more delightful than last year.” Credit: Joanna Steidle via Storyful