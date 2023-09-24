The stunning collapse that might finally crush Cincinnati Reds' impossible playoff hopes

Elly De La Cruz

Tyler Stephenson lingered in the Cincinnati Reds dugout longer than most after the loss Saturday night that figures to be the death knell of the Reds’ underdog playoff hopes, the catcher staring out across the field.

“A lot of emotions,” Stephenson said after the Reds’ most dispiriting loss of the season sent them reeling to a fourth straight loss that dropped them 2 1/2 games out of playoff position with six to play.

“What we’ve done this year as a team collectively has been special, and I think everyone knows that,” Stephenson said. “And what David (Bell) and this staff has done for us to be in the shoes that we’re in says a lot about them. And guys have stepped up in huge roles.

“And we’re excited for whatever the future does hold. We know how special the team that we have is.”

As resilient and energetic and talented as this team has proven to be all season, it was hard not to see the end — and maybe even to start to dream a little on the future — after a 9-0 lead went up in the flames of a 13-12 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The feeling? The emotion? The level of sting so close to the end of the season — so close to October?

“Like we’re winning 9-0 and we lost. That’s what it feels like,” said TJ Friedl, who might have won this game singlehandedly if he could have had another at-bat or two the way he performed — but who wound up stranded on third base when the game ended, instead, after arriving there with one out.

“There’s really not a whole lot to say,” said Bell, the guy who managed this team out of last year’s 100-loss abyss to the brink of the National League playoff field.

Manager David Bell, who has this team in playoff contention after a 100-loss season a year ago, has never doubted his players' efforts.

“Our players have given absolutely every ounce of energy from Day 1 of spring training,” he said. “That continued tonight. That’s going to continue to the last pitch of the season. And hopefully there’s a lot more of that.

“Beyond that, we all saw the game,” he added. “There’s not a whole lot really to — you can pick a ton of things apart. I’m not going to waste my energy on that. For me it’s (about) the players in our clubhouse.”

As he said, we all saw the game. We all saw one of the best bullpens in the game all season finally run out of steam this week to increasing boos from another big crowd at Great American Ball Park — Saturday’s game just the culmination of all those innings and all that extra work demanded all year from a group of unsung pitchers who became the collective unsung hero of the Reds’ impossible playoff hopes.

It was the third straight game the Reds blew a late lead and lost during this final homestand of the year.

None worse than Saturday. None more devastating.

None that carried the finality of a dream waking into the cold reality that summer’s over.

Jonathan India, whose fly to center ended Saturday’s game, hunched at his locker looking stone-faced at his phone in a quiet clubhouse as Bell approached, put his hand on the second baseman’s shoulder and talked in whispers for a few moments.

India, the 2021 Rookie of the Year and emotional center of the clubhouse, quietly declined to talk to media after this one.

“Obviously the past two losses hurt — and the last day against the Twins obviously got away from us,” Stephenson said. “We just have to keep fighting and see where this thing leads us.”

Maybe these guys were always playing with house money this year, considering where they came from after all those losses last year and the utter lack of expectations from anyone outside their own clubhouse.

And considering some of the biggest contributions they’ve gotten this year have come from players who debuted in May (Matt McLain, Brandon Williamson), June (Andrew Abbott, Elly De La Cruz), July (Christian Encarnacion-Strand), August (Noelvi Marte) and even September (Connor Phillips looked good in a second consecutive start Saturday).

None of that made it any easier for the guys in that room to take this toughest, hardest, most decisive loss of the season.

“It happened. You just have to go into tomorrow with the same mentality. Got to reset,” Friedl said.

“Every single day is a must-win. Every single game from here on out is going to be a must-win.”

Whether there’s time for any amount of winning to be enough at this point is doubtful.

Doubtful?

If nothing else, that should feel familiar to this group as they face the final, long-shot week.

“I’m just proud of all of us for what we’ve done,” Stephenson said, “and we’ve just got to keep going.”

