Stunning coin toss confusion between Dak Prescott, officials appears to cost Cowboys a possession vs. Rams

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks with referee Walt Anderson (66) in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Well, this is a new one.

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off to start the first half of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

And thanks to a bizarre coin toss mishap, it appears they’ll kick off to start the second half as well.

The Cowboys won the opening toss and elected to kick off, which would normally entail receiving the kickoff to start the second half.

Except, according to referee Walt Anderson, Prescott didn’t say the right words. Anderson believed that Prescott didn’t say “defer,” which means the Cowboys would have deferred their decision until the second half. Instead he said “kick,” according to officials, which means the Rams have the choice to start the second half.

And the Rams, of course, would choose to receive the ball rather than kick it to the Cowboys.

But game audio clearly proves that Prescott said “defer” before saying “kick.”

UPDATE: Dak Prescott did say defer to the 2nd half, but only after he said "defense" and "kick." pic.twitter.com/zKMKbHTc0U — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 15, 2019

Cowboys.com writer David Helman is holding out hope for Cowboys fans that the Cowboys might still have the option in the second half with the audio evidence of Prescott saying “defer.”

Cowboys PR is currently trying to figure out what the official word is for the 2nd half. Nobody seems to know for sure. Probably because ridiculous stuff like this never happens. https://t.co/JxvuDWnVxg — David Helman (@HelmanDC) December 15, 2019

This post will be updated as the situation gets sorted out.

