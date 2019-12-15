Stunning coin toss confusion between Dak Prescott, officials appears to cost Cowboys a possession vs. Rams

Jason Owens
<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/dallas/" data-ylk="slk:Dallas Cowboys">Dallas Cowboys</a> quarterback <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/players/29369/" data-ylk="slk:Dak Prescott">Dak Prescott</a> (4) talks with referee Walt Anderson (66) in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/la-rams/" data-ylk="slk:Los Angeles Rams">Los Angeles Rams</a> in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks with referee Walt Anderson (66) in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Well, this is a new one.

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off to start the first half of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

And thanks to a bizarre coin toss mishap, it appears they’ll kick off to start the second half as well.

The Cowboys won the opening toss and elected to kick off, which would normally entail receiving the kickoff to start the second half.

Except, according to referee Walt Anderson, Prescott didn’t say the right words. Anderson believed that Prescott didn’t say “defer,” which means the Cowboys would have deferred their decision until the second half. Instead he said “kick,” according to officials, which means the Rams have the choice to start the second half.

And the Rams, of course, would choose to receive the ball rather than kick it to the Cowboys.

But game audio clearly proves that Prescott said “defer” before saying “kick.”

Cowboys.com writer David Helman is holding out hope for Cowboys fans that the Cowboys might still have the option in the second half with the audio evidence of Prescott saying “defer.”

This post will be updated as the situation gets sorted out.

More from Yahoo Sports: 

What to Read Next