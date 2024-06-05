This Stunning Alfa Romeo Race Car From the 1990s Could Sell for $750,000 at Auction Next Month

Here’s your chance to buy one of the great touring race cars of the 1990s.

A 1994 155 V6 TI DTM will cross the auction block during RM Sotheby’s upcoming Tegernsee sale in Germany next month. The vehicle is a glorious example of a racer that was a force in multiple touring series across Europe during the middle of that decade.

During the early 1990s, someone at Alfa Romeo had the bright idea of putting a ridiculous potent racing V-6 into the 155, the company’s new compact executive car. The high-revving mill turned what was a rather generic four-door into a screaming, all-wheel-drive track beast, according to Top Gear. The 155 V6 TI would compete in touring car racing series—the closest thing Europe has to NASCAR—in Germany, Spain, and Italy. The car notched 38 victories across the continent between 1993 and 1996, but experienced its greatest success in Germany’s Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft (later International Touring Car Championship), where driver Nicola Larini won 11 of 22 races and the championship in 1993.

The 155 V6 TI that’s headed for auction, chassis no ZAR16700000088171, wears an aggressive body kit that gives it cartoonish proportions. The standard 155 is a pretty streamlined car, but its racing counterpart is outfitted with a low-hanging skirt, bulging fenders, and a giant rear wing that helps keep it glued to the track on straightaways. It also wears a period-appropriate red-and-white TV Spielfilm racing livery and rides on a set of white wheels. It’s a true beauty, whether or not you’re a fan of 1990s race cars.

The vehicle’s best feature, though, is its engine. The listing for this 155 V6 TI is light on details but the cars that competed in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft and other series were powered by a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter V-6 that produced 414 hp and redlined at 11,500 rpm, according to Top Gear. The car can rocket from zero to 60 in under three seconds and has a top speed of 190 mph.

The 155 V6 TI DTM is scheduled to go up for bid on Saturday, July 27, at the Concours of Elegance Germany in Gut Kaltenbrunn. RM Sotheby’s has high hopes for this racer, which it expects to sell for between $700,000 and $750,000. That may sound like a lot, but it’s in line with what other examples of the car have sold for in recent years.

